Unfortunate update on Bray Wyatt's WWE status amidst lengthy absence - Reports

It's been a while since WWE fans saw Bray Wyatt in action, and the latest update on his situation, sadly, isn't a positive one. Ringside News reports that Wyatt has still not been cleared to return, and no one knows how long his hiatus might continue.

Before his sudden disappearance from WWE, Bray Wyatt was booked to have a feud with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania 39. The Eater of Words was pulled from TV, and Lashley instead went on to win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The former Universal Champion has since been sidelined due to an undisclosed health issue. Despite rumors doing the rounds about his return, Wyatt has not been brought back for a major storyline.

The long wait of the WWE Universe is seemingly set to continue as it's now being reported the company has not given him the green signal to compete. The situation doesn't look promising from a creative standpoint, as sources claim the writing team has yet to make any pitches for the absent superstar.

Here's what RSN's Steve Carrier noted about Wyatt's current WWE status:

"WWE hasn't seen Bray Wyatt in a very long time. His medical hiatus is going to continue even longer because we received word that he is still not cleared to compete. At this time, there are no creative pitches for him. They also don't know how long this hiatus will last."

Bray Wyatt's WWE return hasn't panned out the way most fans expected

Bray Wyatt's WWE release in July 2021 shocked the wrestling community as he was among the top superstars in the promotion, with multiple world title reigns to his name.

The change in regime within WWE led to many released stars being re-hired by Triple H, and the former Wyatt Family member being re-signed was welcomed by the fanbase.

WWE put together an impressive angle involving QR codes and the White Rabbit teasers, culminating in Wyatt's long-awaited return at Extreme Rules 2022.

While he had a short program with LA Knight that saw the introduction of the Uncle Howdy character, Wyatt has struggled to build on his momentum. He hasn't even been able to appear since WrestleMania season, and as of this writing, the 35-year-old is staring at an uncertain WWE future.

