Has WWE continued to hint at Bray Wyatt's return on RAW? Looking at potential clue

Did WWE hint at Bray Wyatt's potential comeback on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW? A major clue could be pointing to the former Universal Champion's imminent return.

During a backstage segment involving Zoey Stark, Trish Stratus, and Adam Pearce, a mysterious skull appeared in the background. While it doesn't inherently mean a return for Bray, the spooky decoy fits his wrestling persona.

This isn't the first time the seemingly random and mysterious skull appeared in recent weeks. It has shown up during interviews and segments featuring the likes of Becky Lynch, Judgment Day, and the duo of Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Given that Bray Wyatt's last return to the company came accompanied by a unique form of viral marketing mixed with subtle clues on television, WWE may aim to re-create the magic. Almost one year later, The Eater of Worlds may be ready to return.

Bray Wyatt has been absent from television since before WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. Before his surprising disappearance, the talented superstar was seemingly set to battle Bobby Lashley at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, the match never happened.

Initially, speculation was that his absence could be related to creative differences, but it was later revealed that he has an undisclosed health issue. While the ailment keeping the former Universal Champion out of action hasn't been announced, it has been severe enough to keep him away from television for most of 2023.

Could Bray Wyatt return at WWE SummerSlam?

Bray Wyatt's future is very much up in the air. If these subtle clues hint at a potential return, he could appear at the upcoming SummerSlam event in Detroit.

According to recent reports, The Eater of Worlds may return at the big Premium Live Event. Not only that, but he may do so by targeting somebody in a main event. Given that four matches are currently being promoted as a main event, that leaves a lot of options.

It is pretty unlikely that Bray would target anybody from the WWE Women's Championship bout. Instead, his target would likely be one of six men. Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor are all plausible options for his first feud back.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Wyatt will be back from his undisclosed health issue at SummerSlam or shortly. For now, fans will have to continue to wait with bated breath in the hopes of the former WWE Champion's return.

