Bray Wyatt's WWE return date potentially revealed; set to target top star - Reports

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE programming for a very long time. Being one of the biggest stars in the company, his potential return date is always subject to speculation. Recent reports have indicated when he could return with a potential feud against a top star on the horizon.

The Eater of Worlds was last seen in action at Royal Rumble, which is so far his only televised match since his return. Wyatt looked set to feud with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania, but the storyline was abruptly dropped after the former had to take time off due to an undisclosed illness.

Now, a recent report from WWE insider BWE has stated that the former Universal Champion is due back soon and could appear after one of the main events at SummerSlam.

It should be noted that the company is advertising three main events for the Biggest Party of the Summer: Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Per BWE: Bray Wyatt is due back soon and it remains possible he could show up during one of the main events of SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/OVDJhll7Xu

Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on WWE's booking of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last October with a lot of hype behind him. However, the former Universal Champion has failed to live up to his name so far, with many labeling him as a flop.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long discussed what could be going wrong with The Eater of Worlds.

"I like Bray Wyatt. Like I said, once before, I knew Bray Wyatt when he was a little bitty baby. There is something wrong somewhere. I don't know what it is? They bring him back and put him out there, and then they take him away. So, I just don't understand it. Maybe the writers haven't figured out exactly what they want to do. I don't know, but I think they are missing the boat with him; I really do," said Long.

Wyatt has wrestled just one match on TV Programming since his return to WWE last year. He has been a part of the bigger storyline with Uncle Howdy in the background, and the duo appeared to be on the same page before the former had to take a hiatus.

Uncle Howdy has also been on the sidelines since then, and fans are eagerly waiting for the pair to return.

