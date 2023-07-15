"I knew Bray Wyatt when he was a little bitty baby" - WWE legend opens up about the problem with the absent star (Exclusive)

The absence of Bray Wyatt continues to perplex the WWE Universe. Much has been said about the former world champion, with Teddy Long being the latest name to talk about a superstar he's known for a long time.

Wyatt was in the news this week after The Undertaker explained what WWE needed to do with the 36-year-old talent.

Teddy Long acknowledged the Deadman's comment and agreed that Wyatt's character had lost its appeal. Long admitted to being a fan of Wyatt's work and recalled seeing the ex-WWE champion when he was a child.

The former WWE manager felt that the possible reason behind Wyatt's underwhelming impact could be writers not knowing what to do with him on TV. Long opined that Bray was one of those superstars that WWE has seemingly wasted.

"I saw that. Well, you know what I mean? I like Bray Wyatt. Like I said, once before, I knew Bray Wyatt when he was a little bitty baby. There is something wrong somewhere. I don't know what it is? They bring him back and put him out there, and then they take him away. So, I just don't understand it. Maybe the writers haven't figured out exactly what they want to do. I don't know, but I think they are missing the boat with Bray Wyatt; I really do." [2:51 – 4:30]

What did The Undertaker say about Bray Wyatt?

For someone who has won three world titles and headlined high-profile events in WWE, the booking of Wyatt has disappointed a large section of the fanbase.

After the initial high point following his WWE return last year, the former Wyatt Family member has lost all momentum and, as things stand, is reportedly not cleared to return due to a medical reason.

During a chat with Metro, The Undertaker discussed where WWE was going wrong with Bray and urged the creative team to revert to his original gimmick.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Undertaker says he wants to see Bray Wyatt return to his original character

The Phenom also reminisced about wrestling Wyatt at WrestleMania and how he learned the gifted superstar's vision as a WWE performer.

However, fan reactions to Undertaker's statements have been split, and you can check out the best ones here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.