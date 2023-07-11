The Undertaker sends message to WWE regarding Bray Wyatt

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently urged the Stamford-based company to find the best way to book Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt initially signed with WWE in 2009. His first run lasted nearly 12 years, during which he played two major characters on the main roster, the leader of The Wyatt Family and The Fiend. However, the company released Wyatt from his contract in 2021. Upon his return last year, Wyatt introduced another character with seemingly supernatural powers. Nevertheless, he only competed in one televised match against LA Knight. The 36-year-old has been off TV since February with a reported illness.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Undertaker addressed Wyatt's booking in WWE. He urged the company to find the best way to use him.

"I got to work with Bray at 'Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he's doing. I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up (to his original character) I think," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"His promos, and then his ability to work – he's an incredible, incredible worker but he's not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We'll see what happens there."

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also criticized Bray Wyatt's booking

The Undertaker believes Bray Wyatt should revert to his original character, the leader of The Wyatt Family. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also urged the former Universal Champion to drop the supernatural gimmick.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out what he believes is Wyatt's problem.

"I think that's the problem that Bray Wyatt has had being that magical creature and not being able to go out there and have, I wouldn't even call them five-star matches, but just really good matches. And I think that's what held Bray Wyatt back more than anything. And has he had that opportunity to go out and have those kinds of matches, I think he's worked so good enough guys to be able to go out and have some memorable matches to where you go, 'Not only is he one dimensional, two-dimensional, this guy's three-dimensional," he said.

