"He never forgets"- Fans want top name once mentored by Cody Rhodes to confront him at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes looks likely to end his feud with Brock Lesnar with a 'rubber match' at WWE SummerSlam. However, fans expressed their desire to see the American Nightmare kickstart a program with another former world champion in the form of Bray Wyatt.

The history between Rhodes and Bray Wyatt dates back to 2010, when the latter used to go by the name of Husky Harris and was a part of NXT. During that time, the former AEW star played the role of an on-screen mentor to the Eater of Worlds.

However, a lot has changed in the last 13 years, and both stars are now established names in the pro wrestling world. While Wyatt is currently sidelined due to an undisclosed illness, he is speculated to return soon.

Twitter user @thwrestleprince proposed a return storyline for the former Universal Champion, noting that he should confront Cody Rhodes after the latter's match against Brock Lesnar. Many fans agreed with the idea, highlighting that the history between the two would add further layers to the story.

Prince @thwrestleprince Cody Rhodes beats Brock Lesnar in a Texas Bullrope match. He’s celebrating in the ring. The lights go out, when they come back on, Bray Wyatt is at the other end of the rope. pic.twitter.com/0lbz8GibdO " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/0lbz8GibdO

Fans' response to the potential feud between Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt!

WWE is reportedly planning a huge stipulation match for Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes' feud with Brock Lesnar has been going on since the RAW after WrestleMania after the Beast Incarnate attacked the former AEW star for no apparent reason.

The duo faced off for the first time at Backlash, where the American Nightmare was able to sneak a victory. However, Lesnar got his revenge soon after as broke Cody's arm before defeating him at Night of Champions.

The two top stars will now face off at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and WWE reportedly has huge plans in store for the rubber match. While they are currently slated to face off in a normal singles match, a recent report from WRKD Wrestling noted that a stipulation could soon be added to the decider bout.

One of the rumored stipulations that has been floating around is the Texas Bullrope match, as the bout was made famous by Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes. The stipulation was last used in WWE in 2007 when Randy Orton took on Dusty Rhodes.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars