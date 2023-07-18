Backstage plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 revealed - Reports

WWE seemingly has a plan in place for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, but no announcement has been made.

The Beast returned on Monday Night RAW to accept Cody's challenge to a match at SummerSlam. The two have been involved in an intense feud for months, having gained one victory apiece. They will now square off in their rubber match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle, was seated in the front row as The American Nightmare taunted The Beast. Lesnar responded by brutally attacking Cody in front of his family and then proceeded to send a message to the latter's mom in the audience.

So far, WWE has officially announced a singles match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at the upcoming premium live event. However, the latest backstage reports claim that not all details about the bout have been revealed yet.

It appears that WWE plans to add a stipulation to Lesnar vs. Rhodes at SummerSlam. But no additional information is available on what kind of stipulation could be added to the contest.

Brock Lesnar brutally assaults Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Lesnar had a few tricks up his sleeve when he showed up on Monday Night RAW this week. He let his music send the arena into a frenzy but never walked out, leaving Rhodes confused at ringside.

But an impatient American Nightmare rushed backstage, only to be sent flying back by The Beast. Lesnar then used a steel chair in his proximity to viciously attack Cody Rhodes, dragging him back to the ringside. He then delivered an F5 on Rhodes in front of his family before taking the top babyface back inside the ring.

Allwrestling.info @Allwrestlingdot Brock Lesnar Punishes Cody Rhodes in front of His Mom on WWE Raw. Tries to Break Cody's Arm. Brock Lesnar is a beast.

Lesnar held Rhodes in a Kimura Lock, punishing the RAW Superstar with all his might. He accepted the challenge and left the ring, only to return to unleash a more vicious assault during the commercial break.

The segment accounted for a blockbuster opening on RAW and worked brilliantly to set up their match at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see which stipulation could be added to their upcoming showdown.

