Brock Lesnar sent a message to Cody Rhodes' mom during WWE RAW that most fans may have missed

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar had a quick message for Cody Rhodes' mother on RAW after he viciously attacked her son inside the ring.

The American Nightmare kickstarted the show this week on RAW by calling out Lesnar. He demanded The Beast make his way to the ring to accept his SummerSlam challenge. Cody also announced that his mother, Michelle Rhodes, was seated in the front row.

When Lesnar didn't show up initially, Cody walked out of the ring to greet his family. When Cody hugged his mom, Lesnar's music sent the arena into a frenzy, but The Beast didn't walk out. His music played the second time, and an impatient Cody rushed backstage to look for Lesnar.

However, he soon came flying out, followed by Brock Lesnar. The latter used a steel chair to brutally assault The American Nightmare, pushing him up the ramp and back in front of his family. He hit Cody Rhodes with a devastating F5 before dragging him back inside the ring.

Lesnar held Cody Rhodes' arm in the Kimura Lock to let him know he accepted the SummerSlam challenge. Many fans may have missed that before Brock Lesnar left the ring, he briefly stood tall next to Cody Rhodes, who was rolling on the mat in pain. The Beast then picked his moment to wink at Cody's mom in the front seat before making his way backstage.

Interestingly, during the commercial break, Lesnar walked out again to hit Cody Rhodes with the steel chair. The Beast's acceptance of the SummerSlam challenge was one of the most cinematic aspects of Monday Night RAW.

The moment showed how much Lesnar enjoyed brutalizing Cody Rhodes in front of his family, giving us a preview of what could happen at SummerSlam. This isn't the first time Lesnar has made a show out of attacking his opponents when their families are in the audience.

Real reason why Brock Lesnar agreed to face a former champion at WrestleMania

WWE surprised fans this year by booking Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania. Many thought the latter was not the typical superstar Lesnar faces in a big match, let alone at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, in an interview, Lesnar spoke about the match and said he likes the David vs. Goliath concept. He also admitted to always being the big guy in all his matches, which changed when he faced Omos.

"I liked this match-up when it was proposed to me because I just like the David and Goliath. Some people look at me like the Goliath, but just the sheer size difference in this human being. I approach this like it's one of them things, it's me giving back to the business now, and giving back and wanting to intrigue these young men that wanna do what I've done over the years. The roles have reversed a bit, and I'm enjoying it," he said.

The Beast insisted it was his time to give back to the wrestling business, and he wanted to help the current talent do things he did in his younger days.

