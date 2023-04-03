Brock Lesnar gives his honest opinion on Omos being his WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent

Brock Lesnar revealed how he felt about working with Omos in a rare interview on the day of their WWE WrestleMania 39 match.

Lesnar defeated Omos in a five-minute bout to kick off WrestleMania Sunday. The Beast Incarnate allegedly disliked WWE's original plan to book him against Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows. Instead, The Nigerian Giant was surprisingly announced as his opponent.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, Lesnar said he was looking forward to facing Omos later that night:

"I liked this match-up when it was proposed to me because I just like the David and Goliath. Some people look at me like the Goliath, but just the sheer size difference in this human being. I approach this like it's one of them things, it's me giving back to the business now, and giving back and wanting to intrigue these young men that wanna do what I've done over the years. The roles have reversed a bit, and I'm enjoying it." [4:36 – 5:15]

Omos, who stands at seven-foot-three, dominated the early stages of the match. The six-foot-three Lesnar turned the contest around with three German Suplexes before hitting an F-5 to record the win.

UFC vs. WWE: Brock Lesnar compares his mindset before fights

The 45-year-old is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, seven-time WWE Champion, and three-time WWE Universal Champion.

He went on to explain how he approaches WWE matches differently compared to his days as a mixed martial artist:

"In this business [WWE] and in this profession, you have to give yourself to another human being and have faith in them that they're gonna protect you too, right?" Lesnar continued. "So, we all know that in the fight game we don't wanna protect [anyone], you wanna hurt them. My objective [in WWE] is to look like I'm hurting somebody. I bring that [UFC] characteristics into this squared circle. That's the exciting part, the challenge of it." [6:01 – 6:36]

Lesnar also opened up about the time he secretly retired from WWE before Vince McMahon encouraged him to return.

Did you enjoy Brock Lesnar vs. Omos? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit ESPN MMA and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Brock Lesnar's quotes from this article.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes