Backstage details on Brock Lesnar refusing Bray Wyatt match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

An interesting update has come out in regards to Brock Lesnar reportedly rejecting a match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that The Beast Incarnate nixed an idea that would've led to him taking on the New Face of Fear in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39. Lesnar will now be facing Omos after he accepted the giant's challenge for a bout at The Show of Shows.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently shared an update on Sapp's report about Lesnar's disinterest in a match with Wyatt at 'Mania. As per Meltzer, Brock Lesnar was supposed to defeat Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber and then he would've kicked off a feud with Wyatt on the Road to WrestleMania.

“Originally what was going to happen was Brock was beating Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, and that was going to lead to Brock against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and that’s why Bray Wyatt did that interview (calling out the winner). But after they did that, they had to change the finish.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Brock Lesnar's rumored decision received massive support from fans on social media

Lesnar is quite possibly the most dominant athlete in WWE history. On the other hand, many fans have been left unimpressed with the way Wyatt's character has been presented since his return last year. Judging by the Twitter reactions, fans were quite pleased with Lesnar reportedly rejecting a match against Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley on WWE TV and the duo will seemingly collide in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39. Many fans slammed Wyatt and Lashley's recent segment on RAW that saw Wyatt perform "The Muscle Man Dance" on the titantron.

What do you think about this development? Would you have preferred to see Lesnar vs Wyatt at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

