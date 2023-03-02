Wrestling Twitter is abuzz with reactions to Brock Lesnar nixing the pitch for a match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

The Beast is set to face Omos at The Show of Shows this year. The announcement didn't sit well with the majority of fans who were expecting Lesnar to have a dream showdown with Gunther at 'Mania.

It was later reported that Vince McMahon himself came up with the idea to have Lesnar face The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 39.

A recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful stated that The Beast Incarnate shot down the idea of taking on Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. The report quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, and the majority of fans seemed supportive of Lesnar's decision to nix the idea.

Trevor @trevor_daniles @TheRajGiri @Fightful Bray has to be the most overrated wrestler of all time. @TheRajGiri @Fightful Bray has to be the most overrated wrestler of all time.

tae 🫵 @Zeqah_ @wrestlelamia brock being in the firefly funhouse would've been hilarious ngl @wrestlelamia brock being in the firefly funhouse would've been hilarious ngl

Adam Graham @olympiclash @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Yeah I don't blame him. Bray has no momentum right now and nothing meaningful has come from his return. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Yeah I don't blame him. Bray has no momentum right now and nothing meaningful has come from his return.

Gavin @gavinwainio @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect He knew that the spooky BS was gonna be involved and he probably wanted non of that. One of the main challenges of working with Wyatt. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect He knew that the spooky BS was gonna be involved and he probably wanted non of that. One of the main challenges of working with Wyatt.

Adam Cerious @Browtweaten @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Brock keeps showing how smart he is again and again. Poor lashley though @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Brock keeps showing how smart he is again and again. Poor lashley though

Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt have never faced each other in a singles capacity

Back in early 2016, Brock Lesnar feuded with The Wyatt Family on the road to WrestleMania 32. The Beast Incarnate shared the ring with Bray Wyatt on a couple of occasions at the time. At Roadblock 2016, Lesnar defeated Wyatt and Luke Harper in a Handicap match.

Wyatt has been a mainstay on SmackDown since his return at Extreme Rules in October 2022. His comeback received a mostly positive reaction from the WWE Universe, but the hype has died down quite a bit recently. Wyatt's spooky antics and Uncle Howdy's character haven't been well-received by a lot of fans.

Lesnar will be facing Omos at WrestleMania 39 in a first-time-ever match. The Nigerian Giant recently challenged Lesnar to a match at 'Mania, and the latter ended up accepting it.

As for Wyatt, he is currently feuding with Lesnar's former rival Bobby Lashley, and the duo will seemingly go at it at WrestleMania 39.

What do you think? Did Brock Lesnar do the right thing by refusing to wrestle Wyatt at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

