Backstage news on multiple pitched opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

What's going on with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39?

Several different opponents for The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39 have been reported in recent months. However, none of them ended up happening, as Lesnar is now scheduled to face Omos instead at the company's biggest show of the year.

So why is Lesnar facing The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania this year?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp on The List Goes On, the following opponents have been pitched for a match with Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 over the last several months:

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Gunther

Bobby Lashley

Bray Wyatt

Sapp reports that Lesnar specifically shot down the idea of working with Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

However, when it comes to Omos, Sapp stated that The Beast Incarnate signed off on the idea of working with him at WWE's biggest show of the year.

The reaction to Brock Lesnar and Omos being made official for WrestleMania has been polarizing

Brock Lesnar's match with Omos for WrestleMania 39 was confirmed on this week's WWE RAW during the MVP Lounge.

The match announcement was met with a polarizing response on social media, with many fans questioning why Triple H would book a match like this out of nowhere.

But if the latest report from WrestleVotes is accurate, it appears that Triple H didn't have a choice as they teased that Vince McMahon was behind making this match official.

"I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (*upside down face emoji* *disguised face emoji*) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

