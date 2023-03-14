What physical issue is Bray Wyatt currently facing? Reason for WWE walkout potentially revealed

Bray Wyatt has reportedly suffered a physical issue that may have resulted in his potential WWE WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley being postponed. From the looks of it, the issue may have been present for months.

As per WrestlingNews.Co, Bray Wyatt's physical issues may be related to him wearing a knee brace for a few months now. However, there is still no confirmation. It is also unclear if this is the same reason for Wyatt missing out on a house show against LA Knight at Madison Square Garden on March 12, 2023. Braun Strowman was the superstar who replaced Wyatt in the match.

After The Eater of Worlds missed his house show in New York, reports have also circulated that his absence was related to "creative issues." However, reports from Fightful clarified that there was no confirmation regarding the creative, only that Bray Wyatt was dealing with a physical issue.

Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley began a feud after the former challenged the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Lashley at the Elimination Chamber event. Bobby and Bray have since exchanged mind games over the past few weeks, but a WrestleMania match is yet to be confirmed.

What happens to Bobby Lashley now at WWE WrestleMania after Bray Wyatt's reported physical issue?

The 35-year-old's possible absence in the Stamford-based promotion might mean fans won't get to see him at WrestleMania 39. However, it looks like The All Mighty might still land himself a match in April.

In a recent tweet, Lashley posted that he is open to fighting anybody who is ready at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Noting that he worked too hard not to be able to perform at the April premium live event.

"I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

Following the tweet, former WWE Superstar and United States Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) teased getting Wyatt's spot to face Lashley instead, hinting that it might even be his first match back in the company since being released in 2020.

However, it remains to be seen what will transpire regarding Bray Wyatt's reported physical issues and when fans will get to see the superstar back in action. For now, it looks like some feuds regarding the upcoming card might see some changes.

