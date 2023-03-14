Former US Champion hints at replacing Bray Wyatt as Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania 39 opponent 3 years after his last WWE match

Bray Wyatt's recent WWE absence has caused quite a lot of concern within the wrestling world. He might even miss WrestleMania 39, based on reports, which would leave Bobby Lashley without an opponent for The Show of Shows.

WWE has been planning a match between them, with the program beginning a week ago. However, following the two-time Universal Champion's disappearance from television, The All-Mighty might face someone else at WrestleMania instead. Lashley even tweeted he doesn't care who he will face at the two-night event in Hollywood and that he will be ready.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has responded to the tweet with another tease that he may return to the company. He contemplated taking up Bobby Lashley's apparent challenge, with Bray Wyatt likely out for WrestleMania.

Cardona mentioned how his last match in the company was against Lashley, who squashed him on the March 9, 2020, episode of RAW. He was released just over a month later due to budget cuts caused by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would be quite the coincidence if the match actually happens.

Check out Matt Cardona's response to Bobby Lashley below:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



&



My First Match back?



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔



#AlwayzReady twitter.com/fightbobby/sta… Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO My last @WWE match?My First Match back?🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 My last @WWE match?& My First Match back?🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#AlwayzReady twitter.com/fightbobby/sta…

It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion actually returns to the company, especially after using social media to fuel speculation that he will be back with Triple H in charge of creative.

What is Bray Wyatt's WWE status?

As for Bray Wyatt, there are several rumors about his status amid growing concerns that he won't be at WrestleMania 39. The former Universal Champion was pulled from Sunday's live event at Madison Square Garden, which sparked speculation.

While social media believed Wyatt had walked out of WWE due to creative differences, a report from Fightful Select ended that claim for now. He is currently sidelined due to an undisclosed "physical issue." However, there is no confirmation of the alleged creative differences.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Since Bray Wyatt is reportedly out of action due to a “physical issue”, where do you go with Bobby Lashley for #WrestleMania 39 now? Since Bray Wyatt is reportedly out of action due to a “physical issue”, where do you go with Bobby Lashley for #WrestleMania 39 now? https://t.co/Stlo3oo03o

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates on the Bray Wyatt situation!

Do you think Wyatt will be at WrestleMania 39? If not, who will Bobby Lashley face at The Show of Shows? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

