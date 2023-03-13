"I'll be in LA" - 37-year-old star further teases WWE return on the RAW after WrestleMania 39

Following a recent interview where Cody Rhodes stated that he would like to see former WWE star Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder) return to the company, the Long Island native has added further speculation to his possible return.

Since being released by WWE in 2020 due to reported budget cuts in light of the emerging pandemic, Cardona has gone on to make a huge name for himself on the independent wrestling scene. He has also won major championships in various promotions.

In recent months, reports have indicated that the 37-year-old may be on his way back to the company. Earlier today, the former United States and Intercontinental Champion said on social media that he will be in Los Angeles when RAW after WrestleMania takes place in early April.

Check out Cardona's tweet below:

Prior to his return last year, Cody teamed up with Matt Cardona in All Elite Wrestling in July 2020 as they defeated Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order.

What did Cody Rhodes say about Matt Cardona's potential WWE return?

Since making his comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, Cody Rhodes has had constant support from Cardona on social media.

During a recent interview on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, The American Nightmare stated that he would love to see his long-time friend return to the company:

"He’s going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that’d be cool but if he comes back to WWE, that’s what I want, it would be off the charts. I think he’s a huge get, a huge free agent, he’s the best he’s ever been but he’s really pissed me off. I have no good karma with Matt Cardona at the moment." (H/T- POST Wrestling)

The son of Dusty Rhodes is currently set for the biggest match of his career as he will take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Would you like to see Matt Cardona back in World Wrestling Entertainment? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

