Bray Wyatt reportedly out of action, WrestleMania match in jeopardy

Bray Wyatt's WWE status has been a major talking point this weekend after the former champion missed the recent Madison Square Garden Live Event.

Recent reports suggested that Wyatt had a "personal issue" and was then replaced by Braun Strowman in a match against LA Knight on WWE's MSG house show.

Neither Wyatt nor the company itself has commented on recent speculation, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has now reported that the former WWE Champion is sidelined with a "Physical issue."

We haven't heard anything regarding rumors of creative issues, and one source denied it. We'll continue asking.



Full story for subscribers of Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue," WWE sources claim to Fightful.We haven't heard anything regarding rumors of creative issues, and one source denied it. We'll continue asking.Full story for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue," WWE sources claim to Fightful.We haven't heard anything regarding rumors of creative issues, and one source denied it. We'll continue asking.Full story for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com https://t.co/DFgv0sXAej

Wyatt is a very private star, and while it appears that there is no update on what the issue is that is keeping him sidelined, but his WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley may be in jeopardy.

Currently, there are reports that he is out indefinitely and may miss the show, but Fightful noted that they reached out and asked about creative issues, and they were denied.

Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several weeks, and in his absence, Bobby Lashley and Uncle Howdy have carried the feud into WrestleMania.

The report also noted that Bray Wyatt isn't currently scheduled for the upcoming episode of RAW, so once again, it could be down to Howdy and Lashley to push their feud forward.

