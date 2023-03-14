Backstage update on Bray Wyatt's current status for WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt hasn't appeared on WWE TV since challenging the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar, with Uncle Howdy seemingly filling in for him on SmackDown in recent weeks.

Wyatt is reportedly struggling with "personal issues" and was pulled from last night's Madison Square Garden show and replaced by Braun Strowman.

In an exclusive update, RingsideNews has confirmed that his recent issues will not prevent him from being a part of WrestleMania and noted that their source confirmed the following:

"I don’t think his [Bray Wyatt] match is in jeopardy," reported Ringsidenews.

Bray Wyatt's feud with Bobby Lashley is expected to continue this week on both RAW and SmackDown as the WWE Universe awaits the official announcement of their match at WrestleMania.

It has already been rumored that Lashley is set to make the trip to SmackDown this week, so Wyatt could make his presence known on RAW.

Bray Wyatt has received a lot of Backlash over the past few weeks

The former Universal Champion's WWE return in September 2022 was one of the most hyped things then, but many fans think that he has since come back down to earth, and his recent video packages have left them a little disappointed.

Wyatt has always been a creative star, but being in a feud with Bobby Lashley would always put pressure on both men. The Eater of World's recent video packages have been hard to decipher, but it's hoped that they will be part of the bigger picture for the former champion and the potential return of The Fiend.

The identity of Uncle Howdy was once a huge talking point, but it appears that the WWE Universe has now settled on the fact that it's his brother Bo Dallas.

Do you think Wyatt vs. Lashley should be happening at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

