Did Bray Wyatt walk out of WWE? Piecing the puzzle amid WrestleMania status rumors

Bray Wyatt sent the internet wrestling community into a frenzy when he warned the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2023. Given that The All-Mighty reigned supreme over The Beast Incarnate at the Chamber, The Eater of Worlds has been involved in an angle with Lashley following the premium live event.

However, the former Universal Champion has been off WWE TV for the last couple of weeks. On top of that, Bray Wyatt missed WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden on March 12. This has led to rumors of Wyatt walking out of WWE due to creative differences.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that The New Face of Fear has been sidelined due to a "physical issue". He further stated that there was no confirmation regarding the rumors of Wyatt walking out of WWE due to creative issues.

While it's unknown what the issue is, the odds of Wyatt missing WrestleMania 39 next month can't be ruled out. His absence, however, has left Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania dream hanging in the balance.

The former United States Champion recently took to Twitter to express his feelings regarding the upcoming Show of Shows. In his tweet, Lashley mentioned that he doesn't care who it is – he is ready to fight anyone on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania record currently stands at 1 win and 4 losses

Joe Gagne @joegagne Bray Wyatt WrestleMania record:



30: Loss to Cena

31: Loss to Taker

32: Beaten up by Rock & Cena

33: Helps Matt Hardy win battle royal

34: Loss to Orton

35: N/A

36: Beats Cena in alternate universe

37: Loss to Orton Bray Wyatt WrestleMania record:30: Loss to Cena31: Loss to Taker32: Beaten up by Rock & Cena33: Helps Matt Hardy win battle royal34: Loss to Orton35: N/A36: Beats Cena in alternate universe37: Loss to Orton

Bray Wyatt has not found great success at The Showcase of Immortals thus far. The former Universal Champion's win-loss record at the biggest WWE event of the year currently stands at 1-4. He has faced defeat against the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker and Randy Orton on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

His only WrestleMania win came against John Cena in 2020. The Fiend defeated The Cenation Leader in a Firefly Funhouse match to earn one of the biggest wins of his career.

Should WWE pit Uncle Howdy against Bobby Lashley if Bray Wyatt fails to recover in time for WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes