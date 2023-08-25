The Wrestling world reacts to the passing of Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world has been sent reeling from the tragic news of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's (real name Windham Rotunda) passing at the age of 36.

The former WWE Champion had been absent from TV for several months following concerns regarding his health. It was indicated that the illness had been life-threatening to him at one stage, but not many circumstances were revealed regarding the issue.

Triple H took to social media today to inform fans that Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, informed him that Windham had passed away. The Chief Content Officer then wished for everyone to respect the family's privacy during their time of grief.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

The news has understandably sent shockwaves throughout the industry, with many stars pouring their hearts out in tribute to Bray Wyatt. WWE Superstars such as Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Big E, Damian Priest, and more reacted to the news of Wyatt's passing on social media.

Superstars from the rest of the wrestling industry, such as Big Damo, Keith Lee, and others, also took the time to pay tribute to Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt will be remembered by WWE and wrestling fans alike

Bray Wyatt had always set himself apart from the rest of the stars in the company from his first day on the main roster in 2013. His otherworldly energy on the microphone and blend of surreal storytelling kept everyone guessing and made fans want to tune in to see what he would do next.

Wyatt is bound to always be remembered for his unique characters and his enigmatic approach to the craft. His many gimmicks on the main roster – from his original cult leader phase to the haunting Fiend – unleashed a new spirit of storytelling into the wrestling business.

Wyatt even managed to capture every wrestling fan's attention with his cinematic return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. The New Face of Fear had accomplished a lot in his career, but his fans and colleagues will always remember the kind man Windham Rotunda was behind the scenes.

The Sportskeeda community would like to extend our deepest condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends during this time.

