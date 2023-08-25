WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt passes away at 36 

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has sadly passed away at the age of 36, as announced by Triple H.

The former Universal Champion returned to the company during the Extreme Rules premium live event last year to a huge reaction from the crowd. He competed in his first match since returning at the Royal Rumble this year, where he defeated LA Knight.

He was expected to have his next match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but was not medically cleared to perform at the event. It was reported that the two stars would reignite their feud upon his return, but sadly, that won't happen.

WWE chief content officer Triple H took to Twitter to announce Bray Wyatt's passing, leaving the entire wrestling world in shock.

Bray Wyatt was beloved by wrestling fans for his unique personality and creativity. He will undoubtedly be missed by millions of fans from all over the globe.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

