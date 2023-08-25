Reported reason behind Bray Wyatt's untimely passing at only 36

In tragic news that has shaken the wrestling world, Bray Wyatt passed away earlier today. The news was broken by Triple H. Now, there are some reports as to the reason behind the passing of one of the greatest creative geniuses in WWE, who captivated the hearts and minds of fans around the world.

Earlier, there were some reports that Wyatt had been suffering from a "life and career-threatening illness." The exact nature of the illness was not revealed at the time, but now, more details have emerged.

In a somber update. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that he has permission to reveal that Wyatt got COVID earlier this year, which exacerbated his heart issues.

He further noted that there had been positive progress toward his recovery and even a possible return to wrestling in WWE. Unfortunately, the star reportedly suffered a heart attack and passed away today.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Bray Wyatt's near and dear ones.

