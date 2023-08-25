WWE Superstar Becky Lynch pens down an emotional message for Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sent a heartfelt message following the unfortunate passing of Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend was out of action for the past few months after reportedly being ill. However, few fans expected the tragic news that Chief Content Officer Triple H delivered on Twitter, stating that the former Universal Champion had sadly passed away.

Many stars from the wrestling industry extended their heartfelt condolences to the late superstar as they wrote emotional messages for the latter. Lynch was also among the superstars who shared a good bond with Bray.

Taking to social media, The Man expressed her emotions as she mentioned how good of a person Wyatt was. She wrote about The Fiend's kind and helpful nature and how he was loved by all his peers.

"Windham was a special cat. One of those people you always looked forward to talking to. He was funny, interesting, passionate, thoughtful and most importantly, he was kind. He had time for people. He looked out for people. He helped people. He cared. My heart goes out to his family that he loved so much and everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. I’ll miss him a lot. Rest in Peace Hoot ❤️," Lynch wrote.

Check out Becky Lynch's Instagram story below:

Lana also sent out her heartfelt condolences to Bray Wyatt

Former WWE star Lana also sent out her heartfelt condolences to Bray Wyatt as well as Brodie Lee, who passed away in December 2020.

Taking to social media, Lana wrote a message for both Wyatt and Lee after the former's demise. The former WWE star mentioned how special both the men were.

"These two men were both so special. Funny, creative, both of them were such great story tellers. Didn't matter if if [sic] they were telling funny stories on the tour bus or telling stories in the wrestling ring. I can't believe both of them are gone from this world. Legends that we won't forget. Until we meet again my brothers."

The news of Bray Wyatt's passing has shocked people from across the globe, as he was arguably one of the greatest wrestlers the world has ever seen.

We at Sportskeeda would like to send our condolences to the Rotunda family in this difficult time.

