Why did John Cena return at Money in the Bank 2023? Surprising reason disclosed

John Cena shocked the world when he surprisedly returned at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London. Fans who missed the show might be wondering about the reason behind his appearance.

John Cena was spotted in the United Kingdom a few days ago, and fans started speculating about his return at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The speculations came true when The 16-time World Champion appeared at the Premium Live Event.

While fans may have wanted him to announce a match, The Leader of The Cenation was in the arena for a different reason. He excited the crowd before revealing the real reason he had made a comeback, and his reason was to try and bring WrestleMania to London, England.

pau @316REIGNS JOHN CENA IS BAAAAAACK OH MY GOD JOHN CENA IS BAAAAAACK OH MY GOD https://t.co/lxCVpFWoI2

The fans in the United Kingdom have proven their worth over the years as arguably the most electric audience for any WWE event. Cena acknowledged it and announced he wanted to bring the company's flagship event to London. While nothing is confirmed, chances of London hosting a WrestleMania have certainly increased to a great extent.

John Cena had a confrontation with Grayson Waller upon his return at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

As expected, John Cena didn't just come to interact with the fans. He also had a verbal confrontation with Grayson Waller, one of the rising stars in the business.

Grayson Waller was called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft 2023 and has been regularly hosting his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, on SmackDown.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC JOHN CENA HAS RETURNED JOHN CENA HAS RETURNED 🔥 https://t.co/csyn55vK5g

After Cena was done hyping the audience at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Waller interrupted him and suggested promoting WrestleMania in Australia instead of England. Waller is an Australian, so he naturally wanted a WrestleMania in his country.

However, John Cena didn't let him speak much and started to talk to the audience again. After Waller hit him with a blindsided attack, he quickly stood up and hit the 33-year-old star with an Attitude Adjustment. The two could have a match against each other down the road.

