John Cena teases another WWE World Championship run

John Cena is arguably the biggest name WWE has ever produced. The Hollywood sensation is currently out of action, but he recently teased getting back in the ring for another world championship run.

Cena currently has 16 world titles to his name in WWE. He is tied for the most world championship wins with the legendary Ric Flair. Unlike Flair, Cena still has an opportunity to get at least one more big one to his name.

Fans haven’t seen The Doctor of Thugonomics in the ring since he lost his match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, John Cena was asked about his favorite world title win and the prospect of going for the title again.

Despite a hectic acting schedule, The Cenation Leader teased one more world title run with an exciting response:

“My next one [is my favorite.] I have often said that the time is coming for me to hang them up and I’m not lying when I say, but it’s not tomorrow. It’s probably soon but not tomorrow, so you never know.” [H/T SEScoops]

In the interview, John Cena clarified that he is not yet done performing in the ring. The tease could lead to another world title run for the Greatest of All Time in the near future.

John Cena named the WWE legends he calls the greatest of all time

Many within and outside WWE regard John Cena as the Greatest of All Time. However, the humble former champion does not think that he is the best sports entertainer of all time.

In his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cena noted that several other big names deserved that title. He named Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock, and Roman Reigns as the best at what they do.

"I mean, this is just my perspective, and again we are talking objectivity, so it's only opinion. Hulk Hogan would have to be in there, Steve Austin, Dwayne Johnson, and Roman Reigns. And Roman has done a fantastic job of taking the business to heights it's never been to before," he said.

There are several men and women who have taken WWE to new heights. John Cena is among the biggest players in the game.

Do you want to see The Doctor of Thugonomics return for one final WWE world title run? Sound off in the comments section.

