John Cena claims he isn't "the greatest of all time" but reveals who is

WWE legend John Cena has revealed that he does not consider himself to be the greatest of all time in the wrestling industry. However, he did name four other superstars he considers to be the best to ever do it.

In an upcoming interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Cena noted that he does not consider himself to be among the best to ever step inside the squared circle. However, he did name Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Roman Reigns as the greatest superstars in history:

"I mean, this is just my perspective, and again we are talking objectivity, so it's only opinion. Hulk Hogan would have to be in there, Steve Austin, Dwayne Johnson, and Roman Reigns. And Roman has done a fantastic job of taking the business to heights it's never been to before," he said.

John Cena has not appeared on WWE television since his devastating loss to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. The victory didn't do much for Sikoa's career, as he has not won a match since defeating Cena, including at WWE Live Events.

WWE RAW star R-Truth refuses to believe John Cena will ever retire

R-Truth considers John Cena his childhood hero and does not believe the veteran will ever retire from the wrestling business.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former champion ruled out the possibility of The Cenation Leader ever stepping away from the ring. R-Truth noted that Cena's motto is to never give up and claimed nobody will ever retire him:

"Absolutely not. You don't know the motto of my childhood hero? Never Give Up. Retiring is like giving up. I don't see Cena doing that. I don't feel that. Nobody's retiring Cena." [From 4:00 onwards]

You can check out the interview with R-Truth in the video below:

John Cena has referred to Roman Reigns as the greatest of all time in the past. It will be interesting to see if Cena ever battles The Tribal Chief again before his time in the ring is finished.

