R-Truth denies possible retirement claims about his "childhood hero" John Cena (Exclusive)

WWE's R-Truth recently spoke about John Cena's last match against Solo Sikoa and possible retirement claims for the legend.

Cena battled The Enforcer of The Bloodline at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The Cenation Leader was coming off the back of a losing streak in singles matches and was looking to get his first singles win since 2018. However, he couldn't pick up the victory and went down after Solo hit him with over a dozen Samoan Spikes.

R-Truth spoke with senior veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter this week. Speaking on Cena's possible retirement, Truth mentioned that the Franchise Player was far from done. He pointed out that John Cena was all about never giving up, and retirement was out of the question for him.

"Absolutely not. You don't know the motto of my childhood hero? Never Give Up. Retiring is like giving up. I don't see Cena doing that. I don't feel that. Nobody's retiring Cena." [From 4:00 onwards]

R-Truth has a message for John Cena

During the same conversation, Truth shared a message for his childhood hero. The Judgment Day member hoped that John Cena would be proud of his recent performances in WWE.

"John, I wanna say hey man. Still love you man. Still not giving up. I hope you're proud of me. I came back from my injury and I had a match against this guy named JD. He had big hair. I had a match against him, it was to be in a group. And now I'm in The Judgment Day. I hope you're proud of me man. I hope I'm making you proud. And hey John, you can't see me." [From 4:39 onwards]

Truth is a prominent part of WWE TV on Monday Nights and has been involved in several entertaining segments with The Judgment Day.

