"Greatest WWE Superstar of all time" - When John Cena's major rival made an honest admission

There aren't many WWE Superstars as polarizing as John Cena in the modern era. The Cenation Leader might have some enviable accolades, but many fans and pundits still refuse to anoint him as the undisputed GOAT (Greatest of All Time). Kurt Angle, though, seems to have a different opinion about his WWE rival.

Having kicked off his career during the Ruthless Aggression era, John Cena was WWE's top guy for longer than many of his predecessors until he began transitioning to a career in Hollywood.

During his astonishing run, Cena amassed sixteen world championship reigns, which is on par with Ric Flair's long-standing number. Unlike Nature Boy, however, John Cena won all his world titles in WWE, and there is still a possibility that he will eventually break the all-time record.

Despite his title-winning exploits and the ability to draw huge numbers in WWE, John Cena has often attracted criticism for his limited move-set. Many feel the wrestling business has better in-ring workers than the veteran superstar.

However, just based on his resume alone, Kurt Angle felt John was the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, and it wasn't even up for debate. The Olympic gold medalist made the massive claim when he appeared on The Bubba Army in October 2022:

"[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He's the one with 16 world titles, all WWE titles; no one else has done that." [From 27:40 onwards]

WWE made a massive change to John Cena's WrestleMania 39 plan

It's hard to imagine a WrestleMania without the Franchise Player, and this year's show is also expected to feature a massive John Cena match. While Hollywood has kept him busy, Cena still manages to sporadically make time for WWE as he last appeared on the final SmackDown episode of 2022.

He is set to return on the March 6th episode of RAW next and should ideally set up his WrestleMania bout, which is expected to happen against Austin Theory.

The United States Championship match between Theory and his childhood hero just makes sense on all fronts. However, the long-awaited matchup wasn't WWE's original plan. As reported by WrestlingNews Premium, the company initially thought about Logan Paul going up against Cena at the Show of Shows.

The social media star is now reportedly on course for a showdown against Seth Rollins, but do you think a clash against Cena would have been a better option? Sound off in the comments section below.

