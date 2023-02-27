John Cena was reportedly "penciled in" to face 27-year-old WWE Star at WrestleMania 39 before plans were scrapped 

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, many WWE fans are wondering if John Cena will be on this year's 'Mania card. A recent report has indicated that the legend was originally lined up to face Logan Paul at the event.

With just over a month to go until Mania, Cena looks set to face current United States Champion Austin Theory on the grandest stage of them all, with the young star recently sending a few verbal warnings to the 16-time World Champion.

According to a report from Wrestle News Premium, Cena was originally "penciled in" to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 as far back as December 2022. However, it now seems that "Cena is coming in to help put Theory over" due to his admiration for the current US Champ.

John Cena's most recent match in WWE took place on the last SmackDown in 2022, as he and Kevin Owens defeated the tag team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

John Cena is ready to return to RAW

March 6th will see the Leader of Cenation make his first WWE appearance of the year as he is set to be on RAW, emanating from the Boston Garden in Cena's home state of Massachusetts.

Ahead of his much-anticipated return, the legendary WWE star took to social media to hype his upcoming appearance on RAW.

"From the streets of Melbourne, STR8 2 Boston to see my @WWE family! Thank you @tdgarden for allowing me to be part of a can’t miss #WWERaw on the Road to #WrestleMania!!!" posted the legendary superstar.

Given that WrestleMania 39 is taking place on April 1st and 2nd, many expect Cena's March 6th appearance on RAW to be the beginning of his storyline with Austin Theory.

What is your favorite John Cena WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes