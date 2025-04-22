Where to watch The Two Popes online? Streaming details explored

The Two Popes is a biographical drama directed by Fernando Meirelles, currently available to stream on Netflix. Released in 2019, the film stars Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis.

The film focuses on their relationship during a pivotal moment in the history of the Catholic Church. With totally different world views, the two popes participate in passionate yet sincere debates that thread the needle of their responsibilities. The film is now available on Netflix for viewers to stream.

Since Pope Francis' death on Easter Monday, 2025, The Two Popes, highlighting Pope Benedict XVI and the power transition between them, has gained attention.

The Two Popes: Where to watch the movie online?

The Two Popes is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. As part of their Netflix subscription, subscribers can view the movie anytime. Allowing two concurrent streams, the $15.49 Standard Plan is the most common Netflix subscription option.

The $19.99 monthly Premium Plan allows four HD and 4K streams. Some regions offer a 30-day free trial for Netflix newcomers, but others have discontinued it.

Netflix's subscription options fit different user requirements. Starting at $9.99 a month, the Basic Plan lets you access one screen at a time. While the Premium Plan, costing $19.99, allows four concurrent streams with the finest video quality, the Standard Plan, priced at $15.49, lets users stream on two screens concurrently.

Every plan gives access to the whole Netflix library, including The Two Popes, which can be watched at any time. The range in price and features guarantees adaptability for various families and individuals.

Viewing on different devices

The Two Popes can be streamed on smart TVs, gaming consoles, desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other devices. Netflix also lets people stream on many devices, so they can enjoy the film regardless of the device they decide to run.

The Premium Plan offers 4K streaming options for the best viewing experience, particularly for those who like greater resolutions.

The death of Pope Francis in brief

Pope Francis breathed his last on Easter Monday, 2025, at the age of 88. He was a well-liked figure in the Catholic Church.

One of the most influential religious figures of modern times, he promoted interfaith dialogue, social justice, and global peace. A papal conclave would elect his successor after his death.

The Two Popes: A brief about the movie

In April 2005, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who is the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, went to the Vatican to help choose a new pope after Pope John Paul II's death. Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger is chosen to be Pope Benedict XVI, and Bergoglio gets the second-most votes.

After seven years, the Catholic Church is dealing with a scandal caused by leaks from the Vatican that make Benedict's papacy look bad.

In the midst of this, Bergoglio gives his resignation as archbishop, but Benedict calls him to the Vatican to meet with him. They have deep conversations at the Palace of Castel Gandolfo, which is the Pope's summer home, about faith, the Church, and their roles. The conversation is held up while Benedict watches his favorite TV show, Inspector Rex.

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Bergoglio discusses his life, including the reasons he decided to become a Jesuit and the difficult period he experienced under the Argentine military dictatorship, when people claimed he wasn't defending his friends and wasn't opposing the junta. Benedict believes Bergoglio's resignation would damage his papal duties and the Church, thus he does not accept it.

The conversation continues in the Vatican, where Benedict tells them in the Room of Tears that he is going to resign because he can't hear God's voice anymore. Even though Bergoglio objects, Benedict goes ahead with his choice.

As the movie ends, Bergoglio is elected Pope Francis in 2013, taking over from Benedict. Benedict watches Bergoglio's first Urbi et Orbi address. In their last moment together, they watch the 2014 World Cup final.

The Two Popes is now available to stream on Netflix.

