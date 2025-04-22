Where to stream Conclave movie? Everything to know about new pope being elected after Pope Francis' death

The Conclave movie, based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel, takes a deep dive into the secretive and dramatic process of electing a new pope. It explores Vatican intrigue and tension after the pope's unexpected death.

From April 22, 2025, Amazon Prime Video will stream the film exclusively after its 2024 theatrical release. The thriller stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and others as cardinals fighting for the papacy.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His death sent shockwaves around the world. The event marked the end of a pontificate that promoted kindness, acceptance, and fairness.

Pope Francis died from pneumonia and other breathing issues after months of illness. His successor was chosen secretively after his death. This event is expected to shape Catholicism.

Pope Francis' death is a significant moment in the history of the Church. After the official announcement, various rituals and procedures began, including the transport of his body to St. Peter’s Basilica for the faithful to pay their respects. To elect a new pope, the College of Cardinals meets in the Sistine Chapel for a tense and secretive conclave.

How is a new Pope is chosen?

The process of selecting a new pope is steeped in centuries-old traditions, and it begins immediately following the death of the pope. The College of Cardinals, composed of over 250 cardinals, plays a crucial role in this election.

Not all cardinals, though, are qualified to vote; only those under the age of 80, known as cardinal electors, take part in the process. Usually, there are about 120 electors, though the previous pope's appointments might affect this figure.

The gathering of cardinals

The election process begins with the gathering of the cardinals in Rome, often within 15 to 20 days following the pope’s death. They convene in the Sistine Chapel, where they engage in the secretive deliberations that will determine the future leader of the Catholic Church.

Upon entering the chapel, they swear an oath of secrecy, pledging to remain silent about the discussions and voting until a new pope is elected.

Voting process

Every cardinal gets a ballot and writes the name of their selected candidate. Until a candidate obtains a two-thirds majority, the cardinals vote twice daily—once in the morning and once in the afternoon. The procedure goes on if no one attains this majority; often, there is a day of reflection following every seven ballots.

The white smoke and the declaration

Once a candidate has been chosen, the results are announced through the iconic white smoke emerging from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Everyone now knows that a new pope has been picked.

The dean of the College of Cardinals then goes out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and says, "Habemus Papam," which means "We have a pope." The new pope is taken to the Room of Tears to get ready for his public appearance after putting on the papal robes.

Streaming details of Conclave movie

Conclave is now available exclusively for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, starting from April 22, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET. The movie was available to rent or purchase on several digital sites including Apple, Amazon, and Fandango before its streaming release.

It is now only available to Prime Video users, though, since it moved to Amazon Prime. This makes it the ideal venue to see this thrilling political drama.

The film has garnered widespread attention due to its intense portrayal of the election process, especially given the timing of Pope Francis' death. Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, and Stanley Tucci are among the actors who bring to life the drama and intrigue of the conclave.

Set in the Vatican, the movie features an exciting plot centered on. People who want to rent or buy the movie can still do so for a fee on Amazon Prime and other services.

More about the movie

Based on Robert Harris' book, Edward Berger helmed the political thriller Conclave. Following the unexpected death of the prior pontiff, the pope is chosen. Though dark secrets and scandals threaten to derail it, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) oversees the election. The movie delves into the cardinals' personal aspirations, ethical quandaries, and tactical papal maneuvering.

The film depicts the passionate and sometimes dramatic arguments among the cardinals with characters reflecting various ideological groups inside the Church.

The papal candidates—including the progressive Aldo Bellini (Stanley Tucci) and the conservative Joshua Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati)—face not only the difficulties of obtaining votes but also the revelation of past secrets that might compromise their prospects.

Conclave is now available to stream on Prime Video.

