7 movies to watch if you liked The Two Popes

The Two Popes (2019) is a film inspired by true events, following the Vati-Leaks scandal that shook the Vatican. It documents a turbulent period in the papacy, during which Pope Benedict was considering papal renunciation.

Ad

This biographical drama focuses on the interpersonal dynamics and intense conversations between Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and the future Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce) as they confront their personal histories and meet in the middle so that they can ensure a secure future for the Catholic Church.

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, this critically acclaimed movie received several awards and accolades, including Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. For fans of The Two Popes, here are some must-watch movies!

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, Conclave, and other movies for fans of The Two Popes

1) Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)

A still from the documentary feature (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

In this interview-style documentary with first-person accounts from the Pope himself, fans can get a deeper understanding of the Pope's message and how he works towards his goals of equality, reduced poverty, and environmental stability.

Ad

Fans of The Two Popes will enjoy a deeper dive into what it entails to be a leader of the Catholic Church and Pope Francis' beliefs for a better world. While the former outlines his journey to becoming a Pope, the latter is a real-life account of his work as one.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Conclave (2024)

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

In this fictional political thriller, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) participates in the ancient and sacred practice of electing a new Pope. But what he discovers about the candidates might change the trajectory of the Catholic Church. Will he be able to find the truth?

Ad

The Two Popes and Conclave both offer a peek behind a highly secretive process of electing a new pope. It captures the intensity of finding middle ground between people in the Catholic Church with varied beliefs and principles. Conclave won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 97th Academy Awards.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis (2022)

Pope Francis in his travels (Image via YouTube/Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing)

Pope Francis visited over 50 countries in the first decade of his pontificate. He worked on spreading his beliefs about war and peace, poverty, migration, and the environment. With archival footage of the Pope's travels and director Gianfranco Rosi's first-hand accounts, the film explores the leader's impact on the world and world politics.

Ad

Fans of The Two Popes will enjoy this documentary film that shows the Pope's compassion and principles, and his on-ground work for causes he believes in.

Where to watch: Mubi

4) Francesco (1989)

A still from Francesco (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

St. Francis of Assisi was a 13th-century Italian Saint, known for his humility, humanitarian acts, and strong belief in peace amongst humankind. Francesco outlines his life, struggles with faith, and the impact on the lives he touched.

Ad

Pope Francis chose this Saint's name to emulate his humanitarian efforts and grounded nature. That makes Francesco a great movie for fans of The Two Popes. It gives the audience an insight into what made Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio the (late) Pope Francis of today.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) First Reformed (2017)

A still from First Reformed (Image via YouTube/A24)

Church Minister Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) struggles with past baggage—the death of his son in the Iraq War and his wife subsequently leaving him--when he meets Mary Mensana, a pregnant parishioner with an environmentalist husband, whose views are radically different from Toller's.

Ad

The Two Popes and First Reformed might be about two different parts of Christianity, but at their cores, both movies are about grappling with faith, different opinions about religion, and trying to find a new middle ground.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) The Scarlet and the Black (1983)

Official poster of the movie (Image via Amazon)

This historic war movie is based on the life and humanitarian acts of Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, a real-life Irish Catholic Priest who saved thousands of Jews and other Prisoners of War during the Nazi-era World War II. The movie recounts the horrors of war through the eyes of the Catholic Church.

Ad

The Two Popes focuses on the deep-rooted faith and principles of the Catholic Church. In The Scarlet and the Black, fans can appreciate how those principles translate into creating a real-life impact on the marginalized.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Peacock

7) The Letter: A Message for our Earth (2022)

Pope Francis in the documentary (Image via YouTube/YouTube Originals)

This documentary about the ongoing and fast-escalating climate crisis features Pope Francis and environmentalists from across the world. These voices represent the indigenous and other actively impacted communities and the importance of people with different faiths and worldviews to come together and tackle climate change.

Ad

The Two Popes fans will see Pope Francis actively involved in relief efforts that can make the world a better place in this documentary.

Where to watch: YouTube

The Two Popes is streaming now on Netflix!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE