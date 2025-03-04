7 best Ralph Fiennes movies to watch if you loved him in Conclave

The Ralph Fiennes starrer, Conclave, has been making headlines after winning four BAFTAs and one Oscar. This is hardly surprising as the political thriller by Edward Berger boasts a thought-provoking screenplay elevated by Ralph Fiennes' methodical performance as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence. This movie reiterates the fact that Ralph Fiennes brings depth and complexity to every character he plays.

After making his film debut in Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights (1992), Ralph Fiennes has continued to make waves in the industry by pursuing unconventional projects that allow him to push the envelope as an actor and entertainer. His filmography which contains everything from comedy to suspense is nothing short of impressive.

Movie lovers who enjoyed Ralph Fiennes' performance in Conclave should make a point to check out the quality titles on this list that showcase his dynamic abilities.

1) The English Patient (1996)

This Ralph Fiennes movie is emotional and thought-provoking (Image via Miramax)

Conclave isn't the first Ralph Fiennes movie to win big at award shows, The English Patient by Anthony Minghella won a total of nine Academy Awards. Based on Michael Ondaatje's novel, this movie is set around the end of World War II.

Fiennes stars as a severely burned patient who cannot remember his own name. His story is portrayed in a series of flashbacks that reveal his identity and the bittersweet love affair he was involved in prior to the war. In addition to Fiennes, it also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Willem Dafoe, Juliette Binoche, and Colin Firth.

This Ralph Fiennes movie cleverly merges an epic love story with the loss and devastation caused by wars. The tight screenplay works because the chemistry between the characters seems sincere and plausible. The cinematic shots also help add to the viewing experience.

Where to watch: The English Patient can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) The Duchess (2008)

Period drama fans shouldn't miss out on this Ralph Fiennes movie (Image via BBC)

This Ralph Fiennes movie by Saul Dibb is based on Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire by Amanda Foreman. In the lead is Keira Knightley who plays Georgiana. She is married to William Cavendish, the Duke of Devonshire portrayed by Fiennes, at a young age. She thought William loved her, but is quickly disillusioned when it becomes clear that all he wants from her is a male heir.

The film benefits from Knightley's emotive performance. She brings forth a fierceness that establishes her position as a modern-thinking woman dominated by societal prejudice. At the same time, she displays the insecurities of a woman of the time, which adds to her relatability. Fiennes matches her intensity with his own grounded performance which makes for an interesting watch.

The pace of the movie is fast enough to maintain the anticipation and yet still take the time to introduce each character to allow viewers to become invested in the ups and downs of their lives.

Where to watch: The Duchess is available for streaming on Prime Video.

3) The Reader (2008)

This poignant Ralph Fiennes movie captures public sentiment after the Holocaust (Image via Studio Babelsberg)

Another adaptation, this Ralph Fiennes movie is based on Bernhard Schlink's novel. Directed by Stephen Daldry, it centers around a German lawyer, Michael Berg, played by Fiennes, who falls for a mysterious woman named Hanna Schmitz (Kate Winslet) in his teens.

They lose contact when she disappears. After many years, he sees her once again when she goes on trial for being a Nazi guard during World War II. The younger version of Michael is portrayed by David Kross.

This Ralph Fiennes movie thrives on complex characters and the talented cast who are able to portray their emotional and mental turmoil. More than the dialogue, The Reader gets the message across with the help of intense scenes that rely on tell-tale facial expressions and body language. Love, loss, guilt and forgiveness, all are equally explored in this thought-provoking movie.

Where to watch: The Reader can be viewed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Plex.

4) Clash of the Titans (2010)

Clash of the Titans boasts plenty of action-packed scenes that will leave viewers entertained (Image via Warner Bros)

Greek mythology has always intrigued people and this Ralph Fiennes movie by Louis Leterrier aimed to put a fresh spin on it. A remake of the 1981 movie, Clash of the Titans stars Sam Worthington in the lead. Before Worthington donned the role of Avatar's Jake Sully, he was Perseus, a demigod with extraordinary powers.

In this movie, Perseus has to go up against Ralph Fiennes' Hades who threatens to release the monstrous Kraken if his demands are not met. As expected, the main highlight of the movie has to be the fight scenes which are always intense and exciting.

Worthington does a great job playing the reluctant but virtuous hero. The dialogue and interactions are well-written and clever. This Ralph Fiennes movie is perfect for casual watching, especially for viewers who enjoy epic good versus evil fights.

Where to watch: Clash of the Titans is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) The Invisible Woman (2013)

Bookworms should make a point to watch this well-acted Ralph Fiennes movie (Image via Sony)

Ralph Fiennes isn't only worth his salt in front of the camera but also behind it, and this biographical movie is proof of the same. In addition to the direction, Fiennes is also the main lead and plays the role of Charles Dickens, the famed English novelist. The narrative throws light on the secret intimate relationship that Charles shared with Felicity Jones' Nelly Ternan.

This Ralph Fiennes movie is character-driven which is why the pace is deliberately relaxed so that viewers can become invested in the character arcs. Another big draw is the palpable chemistry between Charles and Nelly, both Fiennes and Jones capture the evolving relationship between their characters with great ease.

The thought that went into the impressive sets and striking period costumes also add to the charm of this Ralph Fiennes movie.

Where to watch: The Invisible Woman can be streamed on Prime Video and Tubi.

6) The Forgiven (2021)

The thoughtful narrative of this Ralph Fiennes movie contains many lessons worth learning (Image via Official Movie Website/Roadside Attractions)

The beauty of this Ralph Fiennes movie is that it boasts a layered narrative that never gets dull. Fiennes plays David Henninger who is married to Jessica Chastain's Jo Henninger. In order to mend their relationship troubles, they take a trip to Morocco. When they are on the way to a party, things take a turn when they end up hitting a young boy holding a fossil.

It also stars Matt Smith, Caleb Landry Jones, Ismael Kanater, Abbey Lee and many more. What this Ralph Fiennes movie does really well is to capture the difference between the haves and have-nots without overdoing it just for the sake of drama.

The best reason to watch this film is for Fiennes who does a great job capturing David's transformation as he comes to terms with the consequences of his actions.

Where to watch: The Forgiven is available for streaming on Hulu and Prime Video.

7) The Return (2024)

The Return received plenty of praise for its interesting characters (Image via Bleecker Street)

Released in December 2024, this Ralph Fiennes movie is a retelling of the last sections of Homer's Odyssey. Directed by Uberto Pasolini, it stars Fiennes alongside his co-star from The English Patient, Juliette Binoche.

Fiennes plays Odysseus who has been fighting in Trojan War for years. When he finally returns home to Ithaca, he looks nothing like the mighty warrior-king he used to be. But he has to rediscover his strength to fight the vicious suitors who have imprisoned his wife to make her choose a new husband and are plotting against his son.

The eye-catching cinematography is one of the best things about this Ralph Fiennes movie but it would be for naught without the compelling performances by the lead cast. It is a slow burn but it shares many meaningful messages about war, loyalty, inner strength and more.

Where to watch: The Return is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

After binging on Conclave, fans should indulge in these engrossing Ralph Fiennes movies that celebrate the actor's ability to make his on-screen characters relatable and memorable.

