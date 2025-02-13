Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy - What happened to Colin Flirth?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the latest installment of the Bridget Jones film series is set to be released in theatres on Friday, February 14, 2025. The film is produced by Universal Pictures and adapts Helen Fielding's novel with new characters and themes relevant to Bridget's situation while maintaining its humor and heart.

It will follow Bridget, who is now a widow and a single mother of two. She is shown struggling to raise her children and date again. It will take a look at Bridget exploring her evolving relationships with others. The film opens with the somber revelation of Mark Darcy's death, leaving Bridget to pick up the pieces of her life. Although Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth, makes fleeting appearances in the teaser, he is no longer alive in the narrative.

In the latest film, Bridget isn't the young, carefree single woman she used to be. She is a mother of two, who is also adjusting and dealing with Mark's untimely death. The film follows Bridget's path of self-discovery and love following loss as she returns to the world of dating and employment.

What happened to Colin Firth in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

A still from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

In Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Colin Firth’s, Mark Darcy, has passed away between the events of Jones's Baby and this new installment. On a humanitarian mission in Sudan, he died in a landmine accident. After his death, Bridget is left a widow and must negotiate the difficulties of raising two children without the support of her beloved husband.

Even though Mark Darcy is no longer alive in the story, his influence is felt strongly. Bridget's children perpetuate his memory, particularly Billy, their son, who shares many characteristics with Mark.

The film emphasizes Mark's character's ongoing influence on Bridget and her family in a very moving scene. In the family's hearts, Mark's spirit endures through several poignant moments, such as when the kids make cards for his birthday and the anniversary of his passing.

The impact on Bridget’s life

The movie revolves around Mark's absence, which drives Bridget into a fresh stage of her life. Though the loss greatly affects her, she eventually comes to terms with her loss and begins to reconstruct her life. As Bridget tries to forward, reconnecting with her career and investigating possible romantic relationships once more is explored as part of this emotional trip.

Colin Firth's career graph as an actor/producer

Colin Firth, an English actor born September 10, 1960, played the role of Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones's Diary, which debuted in 2001. Mark Darcy is a quiet, sympathetic lawyer, who became one of cinema's most memorable romantic leads.

In addition to the movie, Firth has appeared in The King's Speech, Love Actually, and Kingsman: The Secret Service. The King's Speech earned him multiple awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actor. Firth is respected in the entertainment industry for his acting versatility.

Firth is a producer and philanthropist in addition to actor. He started his production company, RainDog Films, and has worked on several projects via it. His dedication to social concerns—including Indigenous rights and the environment—as well as his vocal support of humanitarian causes—including these—have won him respect both on and off film.

About the movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Following the events of Bridget Jones's Baby, the story of Bridget Jones is continued in the romantic comedy Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Based on Helen Fielding's 2013 book and directed by Michael Morris, the movie adds new characters while adhering to the themes that have made the Bridget Jones series so enduring.

Hugh Grant reprises his role as Daniel Cleaver, Colin Firth makes a brief appearance as Mark Darcy, and Renée Zellweger returns as Bridget.

After Mark's untimely death, Bridget is a widow raising two young children in this new chapter of her life. The film follows her as she juggles motherhood, her work, and the challenges of dating once more.

Bridget rediscovering herself, negotiating the highs and lows of being single, and confronting the emotional weight of her past takes the front stage in a sizable amount of the movie. Though most of the film is depressing, there are funny moments that let viewers remember Bridget's tenacity and humor.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy returns to the series' humor and tackles serious topics. From Bridget's awkward but charming moments to her new friendships and romantic relationships, the film continues its heartfelt and humorous tradition.

