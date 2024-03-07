5 best Colin Firth movies to stream right now 

Colin Firth is one of the most successful British actors of his generation with a career spanning over four decades. He has starred in a variety of roles spanning almost every mainstream film genre that exists.

Colin Firth won his first Oscar for the portrayal of King George VI in the 2010 historical drama film The King's Speech. The seasoned actor has also received other accolades such as the prestigious Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and British Academy Film Awards.

Although it is difficult to pick only a handful of films, we look at some of the best films featuring the veteran actor.

5 Best Films featuring Colin Firth

1) The King's Speech (2010)

The King's Speech features Colin Firth in the role of King George VI. Firth's portrayal of the King, who has to overcome a massive speech disorder, won him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2011. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"King George VI tries to overcome his stammering problem with the help of speech therapist Lionel Logue and makes himself worthy enough to lead his country through World War II."

Where to Stream: Max (Subscription required)

2) Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones's Diary is an iconic romantic comedy. Firth played the role of Mark Darcy who competed with Hugh Grant's Daniel Cleaver to win the affection of Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger). The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Bridget, a slacker, decides to turn her life around and maintains a log of her attempts, all the while looking for love. Along come not one but two suitors, getting her more than she bargained for."

Where to Stream: Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime (Subscription required)

3) Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shakespeare in Love is an Oscar-winning film where Colin Firth played the supporting role of Lord Wessex. His character is pledged to be married to Viola (Gwyneth Paltrow). However, Viola is in love with the great bard himself, William Shakespeare (Ralph Fiennes). The official synopsis of the film reads:

"William Shakespeare is looking for a muse to help with his writing. When he meets Viola, who loves the theatre, she plays the part perfectly. However, she is promised to Lord Wessex in marriage."

Where to Stream: Max (Subscription required)

4) Conspiracy (2001)

Conspiracy is a grim film where Colin Firth displayed one of his best performances ever. He plays the role of a Nazi officer Dr. Wilhelm Stuckart, who along with Reinhard Heydrich (Kenneth Branagh), and Adolf Eichmann (Stanley Tucci) discuss the final plans for 'The Holocaust'. The official synopsis reads:

"A body of officials belonging to the Nazi government of Adolf Hitler meet at the Wannsee Conference in 1942 to implement the last phase of the Holocaust."

Where to Stream: Max (Subscription required)

5) 1917 (2019)

1917 is a cinematic marvel by director Sam Mendes. Filmed to look like a single take, the plot follows two soldiers during WWI as they race against time to deliver a message from the command center to the front lines. In yet another Oscar-winning film, Firth plays the role of General Erinmore, the officer who sends out the all-important message. The official synopsis reads:

"Two soldiers, assigned the task of delivering a critical message to another battalion, risk their lives for the job in order to prevent them from stepping right into a deadly ambush."

Where to watch: Netflix and Paramount+ (Subscription required)

These are some of the best Colin Firth films available for streaming, each featuring him in a memorable role.