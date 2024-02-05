"Is she taking inspiration from Bridget Jones!": Miley Cyrus' hairdo at Grammys 2024 mocked

Miley Cyrus made headlines on February 4, 2024, as she won a Grammy for Best Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Flowers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The versatile singer strutted down the red carpet in a Maison Margiela metal mesh gown constructed with gold safety pins. However, her 70s-inspired hairdo became the talk of the town. While many praised Cyrus for her fashion sense, others criticized her look and wondered if her hairstyle was inspired by Bridget Jones.

Netizens react to Miley Cyrus' hairdo at the Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus wowed fans in five different outfits at the ceremony. She walked the red carpet at the event in a see-through net dress made with 14,000 gold safety pins, as per the Hollywood Reporter. The geometrically arranged pins took her look to the next level and the look was designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

She was also seen in a black high-necked jumpsuit with a chest cutout. She then changed into a vintage shimmery Bob Mackie outfit as she took the stage for her performance. Cyrus then donned a sheer black catsuit with a lace pattern and took her look up a notch with faux pearls. Her final outfit for the evening was a brown sequin dress with a high slit, which was reportedly custom-made by Gucci.

The artist opted for a dramatic 70s-inspired hairstyle for the event, which grabbed the attention of netizens. Some Twitter users mocked her look and believed she was trying to "channel Tine Turner's curls" with a wig, while others wondered if she had removed rollers from her hair and forgotten to comb it out.

While several individuals mocked her hairstyle, some reacted positively to her look. One Twitter user called her look "chic," while others stated that her hair was "on point."

According to the New York Post, Miley Cyrus' hairdresser Bob Recine used Nexxus products to achieve the curly voluminous look.

“This last year I featured Miley’s wet look for hair. For the Grammys, we decided we wanted something dry and bigger, more fuller hair, but sexy and tousled and touchable,” he said.

Miley Cyrus won the first Grammy of her career for Flowers

Cyrus, who has a total of eight Grammy nominations, won the first Grammy of her career for her hit song Flowers from her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation. The album was also nominated for Album of the Year but Taylor Swift's 2022 album Midnights emerged victorious.

Miley Cyrus won her first award of the night for Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers and seemed star-struck as she received the award from presenter Mariah Carey. Soon after, the Wrecking Ball singer walked up to the stage with her team to collect the Record of the Year award for Flowers and said:

"This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don't think that this is important."

She also took the stage as she performed her Grammy-winning song, exclaiming, "I just won my first Grammy" mid-song.