7 movies similar to Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer starrer Kinda Pregnant, released on February 5, 2025, boasts a hilarious premise that is sure to attract fans of comedy movies. Directed by Tyler Spindel, it follows the life of Schumer's Lainy who is working as a teacher. While her friends are getting married and having babies, she is still waiting on a proposal from her boyfriend. When he disappoints her once again, she runs out of patience.

Quite by coincidence, Lainy realizes that wearing a fake belly makes people treat her better so she starts a ruse that she is expecting. But the lie will eventually threaten her only chance at true happiness. Schumer's comedic timing, as always, is on point, and even though her character is always finding herself in bizarre situations, the audience can't help but relate to well-meaning Lainy.

Like Kinda Pregnant, there are other titles, mentioned on this list, that boast enjoyable narratives centered around pregnancies, real and fake.

1) Juno (2007)

Juno, like Kinda Pregnant, boasts compelling central characters (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Like Lainy in Kinda Pregnant, Juno by Jason Reitman is also helmed by a spirited female protagonist who doesn't have all the answers but is striving to be her best self. Elliot Page plays Juno MacGuff, a high-schooler who has the biggest crush on Michael Cera's Paulie Bleeker. When she becomes pregnant after sleeping with him, Juno has to navigate unfamiliar territory that makes her rethink her priorities.

Unplanned pregnancies among teens is a sensitive topic but the way this movie explores the topic is both realistic and thought-provoking. Page does a great job of capturing Juno's distinctive personality and the way she matures during the course of her pregnancy in order to do what's right for the baby.

Like Kinda Pregnant, Juno is character-driven and the writers do a great job of giving all the characters memorable lines that will stay with the viewer long after having watched it.

Where to watch: Juno can be streamed on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

2) Baby Mama (2008)

Like Kinda Pregnant, Baby Mama features plenty of humorous moments that will make viewers laugh (Image via Universal Pictures)

The narrative of Kinda Pregnant reminds viewers that pregnancy isn't a walk in the park. This certainly resonates with the central character of Baby Mama, even though she isn't the one pregnant. Michael McCullers' directorial debut, Baby Mama stars Tina Fey as Kate Holbrook, a business executive who has always chosen work over romance.

But when she turns 37, she decides that she wants to have a baby. She tries different methods, unsuccessfully, before settling on a surrogacy. Angie Ostrowski, portrayed by Amy Poehler, agrees to become her surrogate mother. However, Kate soon realizes that looking after Angie is a tougher task than looking after a newborn.

Like Kinda Pregnant's Schumer, Fey and Poehler never miss a beat when it comes to delivering humorous one-liners that will make viewers laugh. It is also interesting how Kate and Angie form a de facto mother-and-child dynamic that lends itself to several memorable moments.

Where to watch: Baby Mama is available on Hulu, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Labor Pains (2008)

Like Kinda Pregnant, the narrative of this movie also revolves around a fake pregnancy (Image via ABC Family)

Similar to Lainy in Kinda Pregnant, the protagonist of Labor Pains also starts to enjoy the attention after pretending to be pregnant. Lindsay Lohan plays the lead in this rom-com by Lara Shapiro. She plays Thea Clayhill who is barely making ends meet. When her cranky boss threatens to fire her, she makes up a lie that she is expecting.

Because of her situation, her colleagues start taking her more seriously and she is able to prove her worth. However, things soon start to escalate and she knows that she will eventually have to come clean, but she just can't seem to find the right time.

Thea, like Lainy in Kinda Pregnant, isn't necessarily a bad person but still finds herself tangled up in a web of lies that could hurt the ones she cares about. Even though the light-hearted narrative can get a little predictable at times, the endearing characters are still interesting enough to keep the audience invested.

Where to watch: Labor Pains can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Preggoland (2014)

This movie, like Kinda Pregnant, is quirky, chaotic and entertaining (Image via Optic Nerve Films)

Kinda Pregnant's Lainy realizes soon enough that there are many downsides to faking a pregnancy and the same can also be said about the lead character in Preggoland by Jacob Tierney. Sonja Bennett stars as Ruth, a 35-year-old single woman who lives a carefree life. As she is constantly judged by her family and friends, she decides to lie about being pregnant.

Bennett's character is far from perfect but she has her own strengths that endear her to the audience. Even though the narrative is primarily in a lighter vein, it does raise some poignant questions about the societal pressures women face with regard to motherhood.

While it is true that Bennett commands attention whenever she is on screen, Danny Trejo also delivers an equally impressive performance that makes a lasting impression on the audience.

Where to watch: Preggoland can be viewed on Prime Video and Tubi.

5) Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Fans of the Bridget Jones film series shouldn't miss out on this funny movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

Another character who has a knack for getting into troublesome situations like Kinda Pregnant's Lainy is Bridget Jones from the Bridget Jones film series. In this installment, the third one of the franchise, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) resolves to focus on her career and stay away from romantic attachment of any kind. But fate throws a wrench in her plans with an unplanned pregnancy.

Now, given that Bridget's life is never not chaotic, she is unsure whether the father is Patrick Dempsey's Jack Qwant, a billionaire mathematician she had a one-night stand with or her ex, Mark Darcy portrayed by Colin Firth.

Like Kinda Pregnant, Bridget Jones's Baby thrives on a witty screenplay that is packed to the hilt with great jokes and gags. Fans of the franchise will be happy to see Bridget get into a series of misadventures as always and Zellweger's depiction of the character remains as charismatic and entertaining as ever.

Where to watch: Bridget Jones's Baby is available on Max, Netflix and Prime Video.

6) Maybe Baby (2023)

The witty narrative of this movie will appeal to fans of Kinda Pregnant (Image via Netflix)

Liany's life in Kinda Pregnant turns chaotic after she fakes her pregnancy. The same chaos is witnessed by the central characters of Maybe Baby by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg. It stars Mille Dinesen, Lars Ranthe, Katinka Lærke Petersen and Kasper Dalsgaard.

In this Danish movie, two couples who go to the same fertility clinic realize that the fertilized eggs were accidentally swapped. They are then faced with an absurd and unprecedented situation that leads to a series of hilarious conflicts.

Like Kinda Pregnant, Maybe Baby capitalizes on its imaginative premise to offer a narrative that is both funny and entertaining. The cast deserves credit for bringing a certain level of relatability to their characters that will surely resonate with the audience.

Where to watch: Maybe Baby can be streamed on Netflix.

7) Babes (2024)

Babes, like Kinda Pregnant, offers the perfect blend of relatable characters and an engaging storyline (Image via NEON)

In Kinda Pregnant, Liany isn't actually pregnant but she understands how scary and challenging it can be just by looking around at the women in her life who are really pregnant. In Babes, the central character starts out as a support system for her pregnant best friend but then ends up pregnant herself.

Directed by Pamela Adlon, Babes stars Ilana Glazer as Eden who is enjoying her single life. But she never hesitates to help out her best friend Dawn (Michelle Buteau) who goes into labor on Thanksgiving. When Eden finds out that she is pregnant a month later, she expects the same kind of support from Dawn, who is dealing with the challenges of being a new mother.

What Babes does really well is showcase motherhood from two different perspectives - Eden who is pregnant and Dawn who is adapting to the life of a new mother. Glazer and Buteau have great chemistry that adds to the thoughtful narrative. In addition to motherhood, the movie also explores female friendships and the impact they can have on women going through difficult situations.

Where to watch: Babes is available on Apple TV+, Hulu and Prime Video.

These entertaining movies, like Kinda Pregnant, will keep the audience hooked with intelligent narratives that are elevated by charismatic performances by talented actors.

