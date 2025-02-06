Kinda Pregnant (2025): Full cast and character list explored

Kinda Pregnant is a comedic movie directed by Tyler Spindel, which premiered on Netflix on February 5, 2025. The film tells the tale of Lainy Newton, a high school English educator, who fakes her own pregnancy after feeling jealous of her friend's pregnancy. Yet, circumstances shift unexpectedly when she encounters the man of her dreams.

The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Amy Schumer, who plays Lainy Newton. Schumer, known for Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, brings her signature comedic style to the role. Alongside her, Will Forte stars as Josh Lewis, a potential romantic interest. The actor is recognized for his role in the sitcom The Last Man on Earth.

The cast also features Jillian Bell as Kate, Brianne Howey as Megan Taylor, and Damon Wayans Jr. as Dave. With a mix of seasoned comedy actors and rising stars, Kinda Pregnant offers a fresh take on modern relationships and self-discovery.

Cast overview of Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer as Lainy Newton

Amy Schumer attends Netflix's Kinda Pregnant New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Lainy is a high school English teacher, with a steadfast ambition to become a mother. Following years of failed relationships and obstacles, she hits a turning point when her closest friend, Kate, reveals her pregnancy. In a desperate moment, Lainy wears a fake baby bump, unknowingly triggering a series of complications that test her sense of identity and connections.

Amy Schumer, a celebrated stand-up comic, achieved widespread recognition with films like Trainwreck, Snatched, and I Feel Pretty. Furthermore, she is the creator and lead of Inside Amy Schumer and has been a proponent of body positivity and women's rights, frequently weaving personal experiences into her projects.

Will Forte as Josh Lewis

Will Forte attends Netflix's Kinda Pregnant New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Josh is a kind and hopeful individual who meets Lainy at a café. Immediately attracted to her wit and kindness, he views her as a revitalizing influence in his life. Unbeknownst to him, Lainy’s whole pregnancy is a lie. As their bond strengthens, Lainy struggles with the emotional impact of her dishonesty.

Forte, recognized for his role on Saturday Night Live, received critical praise for the comedy series The Last Man on Earth. He has also performed in films like Nebraska and MacGruber, demonstrating his range as both a comedic and a serious actor.

Jillian Bell as Kate

Jillian Bell attends Netflix's Kinda Pregnant New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Lainy's closest friend from childhood and trusted companion, Kate, has consistently been Lainy’s support, but when she unexpectedly finds out she’s pregnant, their relationship starts to change. Although she is thrilled about her own path to motherhood, she feels that there is something unusual about Lainy’s unexpected declaration.

Bell has established a solid comedic reputation through performances in movies such as Brittany Runs a Marathon and 22 Jump Street, and the sitcom Workaholics.

Brianne Howey as Megan Taylor

Brianne Howey attends Netflix's Kinda Pregnant New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Megan is a poised and confident soon-to-be mother who befriends Lainy at a prenatal yoga class. With one child already and another on the way, Megan is a voice of experience, unaware that Lainy’s journey is based on deception.

Howey is widely recognized for her starring role in Ginny & Georgia and has previously appeared in The Exorcist and The Passage.

Damon Wayans Jr. as Dave

Damon Wayans Jr. (Image via Getty)

Dave is Lainy's former boyfriend of four years, and his hesitation to commit to her significantly contributed to her decline. Even though they've gone their separate ways, his return to Lainy's life compels her to face old wounds and the truth of what she genuinely desires.

Wayans Jr. is most recognized for his performances in comedy series like New Girl and Happy Endings, and the comedic film Let’s Be Cops.

Chris Geere as Steve

Chris Geere (Image via Getty)

Steve is Megan’s supportive husband who tries his best to navigate the emotional and physical toll of pregnancy alongside his wife. However, his interactions with Lainy, who is deep in her elaborate charade, lead to moments of comic tension and confusion.

Geere gained prominence with the dark comedy series You’re the Worst and has delivered strong performances in This Is Us and Modern Family.

Lizze Broadway as Shirley

Lizze Broadway attends Netflix's Kinda Pregnant New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Shirley is a younger, social media-savvy teacher at Lainy’s school, who turns every aspect of her life into content. Obsessed with public validation, she frequently documents her pregnancy milestones online, much to Lainy’s annoyance. Actress Lizze Broadway is a rising star in the industry, known for her roles in Gen V and American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules.

Urzila Carlson as Fallon

Urzila Carlson attends Netflix's Kinda Pregnant New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Fallon is an eccentric and unfiltered guidance counselor who quickly deduces Lainy’s deception. Rather than exposing her, Fallon takes delight in watching the situation unravel, occasionally offering unconventional advice.

Carlson, a renowned stand-up comedian, makes her feature film debut in Kinda Pregnant, bringing her signature humor, seen in The Masked Singer Australia, to the big screen.

Alex Moffat as Rawn

Alex Moffat attends Netflix's Kinda Pregnant New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Rawn is a well-meaning but oblivious coworker whose curiosity often complicates Lainy’s efforts to keep up her ruse. His awkward yet endearing nature provides additional comic relief.

Moffat, known for his tenure on Saturday Night Live, has also appeared in films like Holidate and Clifford the Big Red Dog, along with recent roles in shows such as The Bear and Bad Monkey.

Joel David Moore as Mark

Joel David Moore attends Netflix's Kinda Pregnant New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Mark is Kate’s laid-back, easygoing husband, who is caught between his excitement for fatherhood and his confusion over Lainy’s erratic behavior. Meanwhile, Moore is known for his performances in Grandma’s Boy, Avatar, and Some Other Woman, and he adds a grounded presence to the film’s comedic chaos.

Behind-the-scenes and production insights

Kinda Pregnant is directed by Tyler Spindel, known for The Wrong Missy, with a screenplay co-written by Julie Paiva and Amy Schumer. The film was produced by Happy Madison Productions along with Something Happy Productions, led by Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, and Molly Sims.

The cast has shared their experiences working on the film in various interviews. Amy Schumer, in a Netflix roundtable discussion published on February 5, 2025, highlighted the movie’s core theme of female friendship, describing it as:

"Everything to me — it’s how I survive, it's how I process things, [and] it's where I find my balance and my joy."

Brianne Howey, in the same roundtable, admitted she was initially nervous about joining the cast but felt reassured by Schumer’s welcoming approach. Furthermore, Jillian Bell shared that the on-set camaraderie made filming a memorable experience, revealing that she told her co-stars about her engagement before telling anyone else.

Lizze Broadway, speaking to Netflix Tudum, called the experience a "master class in comedy" and credited her fellow cast members for their emotional support during a personal loss. Urzila Carlson, in her first film role, said that she initially felt out of place but quickly adapted due to the supportive atmosphere on set.

Filming took place in Brooklyn, New York, between February and March 2024. Meanwhile, Schumer shared that playing a character faking pregnancy brought an extra challenge, especially in physical comedy sequences. The film’s improvisational approach allowed for organic comedic moments, making for an engaging and dynamic set.

What can we expect from the film?

Kinda Pregnant brings a humorous yet thought-provoking take on self-discovery and the societal pressure surrounding parenthood. Amy Schumer’s comedic approach blends satire with heartfelt moments, making it a relatable story for audiences. The film is expected to highlight the lengths people go to in pursuit of happiness, with a mix of witty dialogue and comedic mishaps.

As Schumer mentioned in the Netflix roundtable interview, the film aims to balance humor with moments of genuine emotional depth, ensuring an entertaining yet meaningful viewing experience.

