Kinda Pregnant soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Kinda Pregnant, released on February 5, 2025, is a romantic comedy that dropped on Netflix. The film follows Lainy Newton, played by Amy Schumer, who, in a fit of jealousy over her best friend’s pregnancy, decides to fake her own pregnancy by wearing a prosthetic baby bump.
As the situation unravels, she finds herself in increasingly awkward and hilarious situations, all while navigating love and deception. This exciting roller coaster is great to look at and also has a fantastic soundtrack. The film includes a variety of songs from different styles, creating a special setting for Lainy's hectic adventure.
The Kinda Pregnant soundtrack includes a diverse mix of iconic tracks, from pop hits to classic rock and rap anthems. The musical choices are designed to enhance the film’s comedic yet heartfelt moments. With contributions from artists like Madonna, M.I.A., Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Rihanna, the soundtrack is a key part of the movie’s charm.
The original score for the movie comes from Rupert Gregson-Williams, who is well-known for his work on movies like Aquaman and Hacksaw Ridge, so adding yet another level of depth to the whole sound of the film. Every song has been chosen especially to accentuate the story's heart and comedy.
Full list of songs from Kinda Pregnant
Here is the playlist of Kinda Pregnant:
- Express Yourself – Madonna
- Manhattan – Cat Power
- Million Dollar Baby – Tommy Richman
- Chemicals – SG Lewis
- A N X I E T Y – Sleepy Hollow featuring Doechii
- Heart It Races – Dr. Dog
- Ride – Mia Rodriguez
- All I Do – MT Jones
- Gasoline Dreams – Outkast with Khujo Goodie
- Love is the Way – Thee Sacred Souls
- Slow Motion – Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim
- Delincuente – Tokischa, Anuel AA, and Nengo Flow
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) – Irma Thomas
- We Are Beautiful – SILVY
- The One – M.I.A.
- Honey Whiskey – Satica
- S*x With Me – Rihanna (Roc Nation)
- You Send Me – Sam Cooke
- Good Things – WAFIA
- At Seventeen – Janis Ian
- Long Time – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- Take a Chance On Me – AWOLNATION featuring Jewel
- Bam Bam – Sister Nancy (Henry Frog Remix)
Production and direction of Kinda Pregnant
Kinda Pregnant was directed by Tyler Spindel, a filmmaker known for his comedy films. The movie was produced by Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, and Eli Thomas for Happy Madison Productions, with Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions.
The production team worked hard to bring this wild story to life, with Schumer’s comedic timing at the heart of the film. Filming took place in Brooklyn, New York, during February and March of 2024.
All about Kinda Pregnant
Kinda Pregnant is a romantic comedy that focuses on Lainy Newton, a woman who feels left behind when her best friend, Kate, announces her pregnancy. At 40, Lainy is struggling with her desire to become a mother, and in a fit of jealousy, she decides to wear a fake baby bump to garner attention.
However, her plans spiral out of control as the people around her begin to suspect her deception. Once Lainy meets Josh, the man of her dreams, her life gets even more convoluted. The movie looks at ideas of love, insecurity, and the extent people will go to feel significant.
Cast of Kinda Pregnant
The primary cast of the movie includes:
- Amy Schumer as Lainy Newton
- Jillian Bell as Kate
- Will Forte as Josh
- Damon Wayans Jr. as Dave
- Brianne Howey as Megan
- Chris Geere
- Alex Moffat as Rawn
- Joel David Moore
- Lizze Broadway as Shirley
- Dave Attell
- Urzila Carlson
- Francis Benhamou
