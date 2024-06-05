5 smart comedies to watch if you liked A Million Ways to Die in the West

A Million Ways to Die in the West is an American Western comedy film that was released back in 2014. Written and directed by Seth McFarlane (known for Family Guy and Ted), A Million Ways to Die in the West is loaded with funny one-liners, pop culture references, and metaphors. The clever metaphors and a star-studded cast including Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, and Neil Patrick Harris make it one of the smartest comedies to watch.

A Million Ways to Die in the West takes a satirical look at life in the Wild West during the 1800s. The film has been inspired by iconic Western films like Hang 'Em High (1968), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962), and El Dorado (1966).

The official synopsis of A Million Ways to Die in the West reads:

"As a cowardly farmer begins to fall for the mysterious new woman in town, he must put his newly found courage to the test when her husband, a notorious gun-slinger, announces his arrival."

5 Comedy Films similar to A Million Ways to Die in the West

1) Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979)

A still from the film (image via Netflix)

Monty Python's Life of Brian is one of the most brilliantly written satirical comedy films. The film is a precursor to others like A Million Ways to Die in the West. The Monty Python comedy group (Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin) wrote this brilliant satire on religion.

The film follows the story of Brian Cohen of Nazareth (Graham Chapman), who is mistaken to be a Messiah since he was born on Christmas day, next door to Jesus Christ. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Tropic Thunder (2008)

A poster of the film (image via Prime Video)

An action comedy similar to A Million Ways to Die in the West, Tropic Thunder provides a hilarious take on war films based on the Vietnam War. Directed by Ben Stiller, the stellar cast includes himself, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., and Jay Baruchel, among others.

The film is full of witty references to earlier war films, and the satire is commendable. The various guest appearances in the film and its unique premise make this one of the best action comedy films. The film is available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

3) The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

A still from the film (image via Netflix)

Closest to A Million Ways to Die in the West thematically, The Ridiculous 6 is an American Western comedy starring Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and Steve Buscemi, among others.

The film follows the tale of six half-brothers who realize that they share the same bank-robber father. The addition of fictionalized versions of historical figures like Abe Lincoln and Wyatt Earp makes this film hilarious to watch. The Ridiculous 6 is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) 7 Days in Hell (2015)

A poster of the film (image via HBO)

The 2015 sports mockumentary is inspired by the Isner–Mahut marathon men's singles match at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships. The comedy film follows an epic match between Aaron Williams (Andy Samberg) and Charles Poole (Kit Harington), as they battle it out on the tennis court for seven days.

The mockumentary is layered with smart comedy dialogues along with in-the-face actions from the actors. 7 Days in Hell is available for streaming on Max.

5) A Knight's Tale (2001)

A poster of the film (image via Prime Video)

A Knight's Tale is one of the best medieval action comedy films, satirizing The Knight's Tale by the legendary English author Chaucer. The premise follows how a peasant squire (Heath Ledger) impersonates a knight and takes part in royal tournaments. He makes acquaintances with popular figures such as Geoffrey Chaucer (Paul Bettany) and Edward the Black Prince (James Purefoy).

The witty comedy film makes use of famous pop songs and includes numerous pop-culture references. The film is available for streaming on AMC+. It can also be rented on popular streaming services such as Prime Video and Apple TV+.

The films mentioned above are well-written comedies. They make for a great watch for anyone who liked watching A Million Ways to Die in the West.