That '90s Show part 2 trailer teases OG cameos and some intense drama

That '90s Show is returning for a second season very soon, as Netflix released a new trailer for the series on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. That '90s Show is a sequel to the widely popular That '70s Show, which featured the iconic Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), and their son Eric (Topher Grace).

The first season of That '90s Show took viewers down memory lane albeit with a new set of characters. It saw Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) spend a summer at her paternal grandparents' house. While the first season teased some of the original cast members of That '70s Show, the new season teases even more OG cameos than the last one.

Some of the most notable OG cameos seen in the recently released trailer include Seth Green's Mitch Miller, Tommy Chong as Leo, and Don Stark's Bob Pinciotti. That '90s Show already involved OG gang members like Laura Prepon in a recurring role along with brief appearances from Mila Kunis as Jackie, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez. The two parts of season 2 will premiere on June 27 and October 24, 2024, respectively.

Trending

What to expect from That '90s Show season 2?

That '90s Show sees the return of Leia to Point Place, to her grandparents Kitty and Red. In the first season, Leia left Point Place after almost kissing her friend Nikki's (Sam Morelos) boyfriend, Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan). Although things were kept a secret from Leia's long-distance boyfriend, Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), the secrets have been spilled.

The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either."

The synopsis further continues:

"How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.”

While the new season returns with some tension in the air, viewers can still expect nostalgia as the new kids on the block remind them of some hilarious moments from the iconic That '70s Show.

Along with some prominent OG cast members in cameo roles, the new season of the series will also see cameos from stars like Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison.

Fans can expect to see Red and Kitty back at it again as the new gang of teenagers wreaks all kinds of mischief in their basement, 20 years after the events of That '70s Show.

The upcoming installment of That ’90s Show returns in two parts, with part 2 scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2024. Part 3 will premiere on the streaming service on October 24, 2024.