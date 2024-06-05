"This is one for the fans": Cillian Murphy on returning as Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders film

Netflix recently announced the return of Cillian Murphy's beloved character Tommy Shelby to an untitled Peaky Blinders movie. On June 5, 2024, Netflix's Tudum and the OTT platform's official social media page shared the news along with additional information related to the crew of the upcoming title.

The new movie is expected to begin production later this year, as per Tudum. It is written by Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper. The duo was also involved in the creation of the original series.

Cillian Murphy expressed his excitement about being part of the upcoming movie and collaborating with Knight and Harper again. In a post released by Netflix on Instagram, the Oppenheimer star said:

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

As of this writing, only Cillian Murphy's association with the project has been revealed. Netflix has yet to share information regarding the film's plot, additional cast, and crew.

What could be the plot for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie?

While no details about the plot have been revealed yet, Steven Knight, the film's writer, spoke to Netflix's Tudum and gave fans some hints about what to expect from the upcoming project. He mentioned that the title would be an "explosive chapter" in the story and said:

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Speaking to Radio Times back in June 2022, Knight also revealed that the film would shed light on an "untold story," adding to the excitement in the fandom.

"I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in," he said.

Will there be a season 7 of Peaky Blinders?

In an interview with BBC News in 2021, Knight mentioned that Peaky Blinders was initially supposed to continue for seven seasons. However, due to reasons including COVID, the show wrapped up after six seasons. Apart from the pandemic, which put several restrictions on filming, the sudden demise of Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray, a pivotal role in the hit series, also led to this decision.

"The reason is boringly practical which is that we lost a year due to the pandemic. The way these things are scheduled – it’s like turning an oil tanker around. We just felt, also with the loss of Helen [McCrory], that it all seemed to be pointing towards doing what I'm calling ‘the end of the beginning'. Let’s end the beginning, then let's do the film. And then let's see where we go in terms of spin-offs," he mentioned.

All the episodes of the show are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.