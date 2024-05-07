Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders movie: Everything to know so far 

Fans of Shelby are ecstatic about the news of a Peaky Blinders movie adaptation, as this cult favorite series, with its incredible six seasons, is not yet done and is heading to the big screen. Originally airing on the BBC and later streaming on Netflix, the historical crime series has captivated audiences with its narrative.

In March 2024, Steven Knight, the creator of both the show and the upcoming movie, gave an exciting update on the Peaky Blinders movie, announcing that the shooting would begin in September. During an interview with Variety in 2021, Steven King confirmed that his intention from the beginning behind the show Peaky Blinders was to end it with a movie.

"We are in development. It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far."

While details about the production of the Peaky Blinders movie remain scarce, audiences have been informed that they can expect to see the recent Oscar winner, Cillian Murphy, reprising his role.

Peaky Blinders movie: Shoot details, cast members, and more explored

No release date has been set for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, but fans can expect the film to hit screens sometime in late 2025, as the shooting will start later this month.

About the movie, Knight revealed via Radio Times that the movie's plot will talk about:

"About a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

The creator of the Peaky Blinders movie confirmed with the BBC during a red-carpet interview about the appearance of Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson in the movie. The two stars will play the two main characters in the show.

Commenting on Cillian Murphy’s return, Steven Knight confirmed:

"He definitely is returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

The period drama, created by Steven Knight, was set in Birmingham, England, and followed the Shelby family, who operated a criminal operation that became significant in the city's post-World War I illegal betting and bootlegging networks.

Cillian Murphy portrayed Tommy Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders, throughout the six-season TV series, which concluded in 2022. He was joined by a talented ensemble cast including Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Tom Hardy, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Additionally, the creators of the Peaky Blinders movie will focus on casting new faces to bring suspense and fresh stories to the fans. Therefore, it can be safe enough to presume that the movie will not be predictable.

Where is the location set for Peaky Blinders movie?

The events of Steven Knight’s most famous British crime series, Peaky Blinders, mostly occurred in Birmingham. Despite the series concluding after its six-season run, the creators have chosen to conclude the story with a movie instead of adding a seventh season.

Despite being made up, the characters on Peaky Blinders are named after a real-life gang of the same name. Knight disclosed that he intended to film the movie in locations where the actual Peaky Blinders once operated.

During an interview with Heart Breakfast, Steven dropped a hint regarding the location of the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie:

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home basically.”

What is the focus of Peaky Blinders universe?

Peaky Blinders is a television series set in Birmingham, England, in the early 1920s, following World War I. The significant social, political, and economic transformations of this period inspired the themes and plots of the show.

Following the war, Britain grappled with formidable political and economic obstacles. It was within this context of social and political upheaval that the Peaky Blinders universe emerged. The show explores the conflicts between tradition and modernization and the challenges of people caught in the crossfire, capturing this era's gritty, violent, and glamorous nature.

According to the show's creator, the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders felt like a suitable closure, but the movie is supposed to be the formal series finale.

