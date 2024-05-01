The Veil (2024): Release Date, Cast, Where to watch, Plot and more

The Veil is an American thriller television series written by Steven Knight, who was known for creating the hit television show Peaky Blinders. Produced by FX Productions, The show stars Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan.

The show made its first announcement in 2022, and the wait is finally over. The series will premiere on Hulu on 30 April 2024. Here's all we know about The Veil, considering that the miniseries looks based on a recent trailer.

The series focuses on the connection between two ladies as they play a deadly game of lies and truth. One woman has a secret; the other tries to find it before hundreds of lives are lost.

The Veil Release Date and Timings

The miniseries to be released on Hulu (Image via FX Networks)

The mini-series on Hulu will release its first two episodes on Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Daina Reid and Damon Thomas are directing the miniseries with a script written by Steven Knight. Season 1 of the series will conclude with the six-episode miniseries on May 28, 2024.

Episode 1: 'The Camp' - April 30

Episode 2: 'Crossing the Bridge' - April 30

Episode 3: 'The Asset' - May 7

Episode 4: 'Declassified' - May 14

Episode 5: 'Grandfather's House' - May 21

Episode 6: ‘The Cottage’- May 28

The series will be available for fans in the U.S. to watch at 12:01 a.m. EST. All episodes will be available to viewers at the following times according to your time zones:

Time zone Timings Pacific Time 9.01 pm Central Time 11.00 pm Eastern Time 12.01 am British Summer Time 5.01 am Indian Standard Time 9.30 am Central European Time 6.01 am Australian Central Time 12.01 pm

Elisabeth Moss starred in The Veil's cast, explored

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss as Imogen Salter (Image via FX Networks)

TV legend and Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss will play MI6 agent Imogen Salter in The Veil.

The action series centres on the sly MI6 agent Imogene Salter (played by Elisabeth Moss), who can instantly adopt a new identity, making her an invaluable asset on even the most challenging assignments.

Imogene is assigned to retrieve a woman named Adilah El Idrissi (a superb Yumna Marwan) from a camp for Syrian and Turkish refugees and persuade her to reveal her secrets.

However, in doing so, the spy must examine her moral compass and mysterious background. Exciting and astounding, the show skillfully balances a deep story with stunt-filled adventures.

Moss is an Emmy-nominated actress for Mad Men and an Emmy winner for her performance in The Handmaid's Tale. Her other roles include those in Shining Girls, The Invisible Man, Top of the Lake, and, most recently, Next Goal Wins.

How to stream the show The Veil?

Stream the show on Hulu and Disney+ (Image via FX Networks)

Starting Tuesday, April 30, The show may only be viewed online with a Hulu membership.

The spy thriller series will debut in two episodes on Thursday. New episodes air every Tuesday at 12.00 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT (Monday night) for the six-episode run, with the finale scheduled to screen on May 28.

There are several Hulu plan options. New customers can try one of its on-demand-only plans for a 30-day free trial. After that, you may pay $17.99 monthly to be commercial-free or $7.99 monthly for its ad-supported plan.

Fans can also Internationally stream the mini-series on Disney+ (CA, AU).

The Veil Trailer and easter eggs

The official trailer for the show was unveiled on March 21. The trailer features espionage thriller tropes: various settings, intense action and the main character's British accent.

With a fierce, no-nonsense attitude towards action and an erotically charged feather in her hair reminiscent of a femme fatale, Elisabeth Moss appears prepared to take on any prospective adversaries.

Beyond the action, the show is poised to delve deeply into its lead character's past. The teaser teases Imogen Salter's numerous lives, undoubtedly negatively affecting her physical and mental well-being.