The Veil complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Veil is an upcoming spy thriller series produced by FX Productions, which will be making its debut on April 30, 2024.

The series will be the fourth project for which Steven Knight has penned scripts. Additionally, he's also the executive producer. Starring Elisabeth Moss as the main character. The Veil follows Imogen Salter, who's described as a veteran MI6 agent proficient in undercover work.

The series was announced in August 2022, and it was revealed that FX has ordered the thriller as a limited series for Hulu. The filming took place in several locations, including England, London, Paris and Istanbul. Given its episode count, the series will have a shorter run. Read on to learn more about FX’s The Veil.

How many episodes are there in The Veil?

The Veil will have a double-header debut on April 30, 2024, and the two episodes are expected to explore the characters, act as a premise, and set the stage for what comes next in the remaining installments.

The series will have a five-episode run from April 30 to May 21, 2024, with each episode releasing on Tuesdays. The first three will be directed by Daina Reid, while the remaining two will be helmed by Damon Thomas. Below is the complete list of The Veil:

Episodes Titles Dates Episode 1 The Camp April 30, 2024 Episode 2 Crossing the Bridge April 30, 2024 Episode 3 The Asset May 7, 2024 Episode 4 Declassified May 14, 2024 Episode 5 Grandfather's House May 21, 2024

All cast and their characters

With the initial announcement, Elisabeth Moss joining as the lead actress was disclosed.

In an interview with RTE, Moss revealed that her role was one of the most challenging ones, given that she had to work on developing a British accent to bring authenticity, which she had been doing months before filming began.

She also disclosed that she practiced action and stunt choreography. Unfortunately, while the show was being filmed in Istanbul, Moss fractured her spine, causing her to lie on a roof for two hours.

Her strong will and dedication helped her to bounce back on the set to get the job done. Moss will be playing Imogene Salter. Here’s the list of the main and recurring cast for Hulu’s spy thriller:

Elisabeth Moss as Imogen Salter

James Purefoy as Michael Althorp

Yumna Marwan as Adilah El Idrissi

Dali Benssalah as Malik Amar

Josh Charles as Max Peterson

Dan Wyllie as Guy

Joana Ribeiro as Sandrina

Andrea Dolente as DGSE Assistant

Karol Steele as Tourist

Thibault de Montalembert as Magritte

Philipp Christopher as Tomas

Haluk Bilginer as Mr.

George Taylor as Interpol Agent

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Johnson

Where to watch The Veil?

Yumna Marwan as Adilah (Image via FX)

The series will be available to watch on Hulu at 12:01 am EST for fans in the U.S. Given the geographical restriction of the platform, Star Plus will be streaming the series in Latin America, and Disney Plus will make it available for the global audience.

Plot summary

Here’s how FX describes the plot of The Veil:

"The Veil" is an international spy thriller series that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

"One woman has a secret, while the other is on a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the U.S. CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside, as difficult as it may be, and work together to avert potential disaster before it is too late.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all upcoming shows on Hulu as 2024 progresses.