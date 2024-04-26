“Ended up lying on the roof for a couple hours"— Elizabeth Moss reveals she had a spine injury while filming new series 'The Veil'

Elizabeth Moss recently opened up to Variety about her serious injury, as The Veil actress fractured her vertebrae during a stunt scene. As Elizabeth Moss spoke to the magazine on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, she stated that the incident took place on an Istanbul rooftop, where she “hit a wall in the wrong way.”

Elizabeth Moss said—

“The scene you see in the show is actually the second time we shot it, about six weeks later. The first time we shot it I hit a wall the wrong way, let’s just say, and ended up lying on the roof for a couple hours.”

Elizabeth was promoting her new series, The Veil, which will premiere on Hulu on April 30, 2024. She also stated that the stunt would be featured in episode 2. She also gave insights about the scene and added that it all happens when an ISIS commander passes through Istanbul and her character tries to fend off the attack and agent from a rooftop.

The thriller is written by the award-winning scriptwriter, Steven Knight, and is being produced by FX Productions. Apart from Elizabeth Moss, the show also stars Yumna Marwan and Joss Charles in the lead roles, and other supporting cast members include Joss Charles, Dali Benssalah, Haluk Bilginer, Thibault de Montalembert, and Joana Ribeiro.

“It’s not like that is an easy thing to accomplish”— Elizabeth Moss was concerned that she would not be able to complete the scene

While promoting her upcoming series, Elizabeth Moss made many revelations about how she “broke” her back during the shoot of a stunt scene. She also stated that the next day after she suffered the injury, she shot at the Paris airport, as she narrated—

“We actually shot the next day at the airport, those are the Paris airport scenes you see in the episode, and I actually have, like, a broken back. I tried to get them to put a green blanket over me, and just VFX me out. I was like, ‘Look, just put the green blanket over me and you can scrub me out in post.’”

She went on to state that she was constantly concerned about the scene which was not finished properly. Elizabeth Moss said—

“Well, I didn’t know if we were going to be able to come back and shoot on this rooftop in the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. It’s not like that is an easy thing to accomplish. But luckily, we, as a production, and then FX, thank God, let us go back and shoot it again. Which was incredible, an incredible opportunity.”

Denise Di Novi, the show's executive producer, was also there when Moss was being interviewed. She praised Elizabeth for her dedication to shooting the scene, and stated that the actress was adamant about shooting the scene, even though she was in a pretty bad condition.

The series, The Veil is about Imogen, played by Elizabeth, who travels with Adilah, played by Yumna Marwan, trying to get insights into ISIS’ plans. In the series, the two women are seen traveling to Paris, Istanbul, and London, as Imogen tries to spill out secrets from Adilah.

As of now, the makers have decided to release the series as a mini-series, as only 4 episodes of the show will be telecasted from April 30, 2024, to May 14, 2024.