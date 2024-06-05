7 mature rom-coms like Trainwreck

Trainwreck is an R-rated rom-com from Universal Pictures, which was released in theaters back in 2015. Directed by Judd Apatow, the screenplay for the film was written by Amy Schumer, who also stars in the leading cast.

Trainwreck was a hit among the critics as well as the audience. The film received numerous accolades alongside praise, especially for its originality, edgy humor and brilliant performances by the cast members. It practically redefined our expectations from the genre of rom-coms in the mid-2010s.

Trainwreck (Image via Universal Pictures)

The film features an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Bill Hader, Brie Larson, Colin Quinn, John Cena, Ezra Miller, Tilda Swinton and others alongside Schumer in pivotal roles. Trainwreck flips the normative gender roles and portrays an alcohol-loving, promiscuous, and commitment-fearing woman who questions her way of life after connecting with someone emotionally.

If watching a good rom-com on the couch is the way to have a nice evening, then we have the perfect list of films for fans. Carefully curated based on popularity, themes, critical success and overall watchability, the listed titles are some of the best rom-coms that fans should add to their watchlist.

How to Be Single, Friends with Benefits and 5 more R-rated rom-coms to watch right now

1) How to Be Single

How to Be Single (Image via Warner Bros.)

How to be Single is a 2016 R-rated rom-com from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is directed by Christian Ditter with a screenplay written by Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein and Dana Fox, which was inspired by Liz Tuccillo's 2006 book of the same name.

The cast features Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann, Damon Wayans Jr., Anders Holm, Nicholas Braun and others in pivotal roles. The film revolves around different characters navigating their romantic lives against the landscape of New York. How to Be Single is a celebration of love and exploring what you want out of life.

2) Friends with Benefits

Friends with Benefits (Image via Sony)

Friends with Benefits is another great title on today's list of R-rated rom-coms. Will Gluck directed the film with a screenplay that he wrote alongside Keith Merryman and David A. Newman. The film was released in 2011 to widespread praise from critics as well as the audience, even winning multiple accolades.

The film casts Justine Timberlake and Mila Kunis in the central roles alongside Patricia Clarkson, Jenna Elfman, Bryan Greenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Andy Samberg.

Set against the backdrop of New York, Friends with Benefits revolves around Dylan and Jamie, two friends who add s*x to their friendship without emotional commitment. However, when their idea of a perfect FWB goes haywire, they must realize their real feelings for each other.

3) Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Image via Universal Pictures)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a rom-com for a mature audience from the house of Universal Pictures. The film is directed by Nicholas Stoller with a screenplay by Jason Segel. The film opened in theaters in 2008 to widely positive feedback from critics as well as the audience, and even ranked the top spot on TBS's list of best comedy films of the year.

The film stars Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Bill Hader and others alongside Jason Segel himself in pivotal roles. Forgetting Sarah Marshall focuses on Peter Bretter, a music composer for TV going through a breakup. When he decides to take a vacation to lighten up, he realises that his ex is staying at the same resort with her new partner.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a great example of a rom-com which explores themes of love, heartbreak, getting over them and moving on with your life.

4) Love Actually

Love Actually (Image via Universal Pictures)

Love Actually is a classic Christmas rom-com from Universal Pictures with an R-rating. The film is both written and directed by Richard Curtis as a 2003 co-production between the United Kingdom, United States and France.

Love Actually had a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor among others. The film simultaneously revolves around 10 different stories set during the weeks leading up to Christmas and follows the characters as they set their own definitions of love and navigate their lives through them.

5) Wedding Crashers

Wedding Crashers (Image via New Line Cinema)

Wedding Crashers is a rom-com from the house of New Line Cinema. Davi Dobkin directed the film with a screenplay by Steve Faber and Bob Fisher. Released in 2005, the film was well-received by critics and the audience.

Wedding Crashers became the first comedy with an R-rating to gross over $200 million in just the U.S. box office, and in a way ushered in a new age of mature rom-coms in the industry. The film stars Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Christopher Walken, and Bradley Cooper.

The story follows John and Jeremy, two friends who love to crash weddings and pick up women at the events. But while crashing a high-profile wedding, the two fall for the bride's sisters. Armed with fake identities, John and Jeremy start their tumultuous adventures of courtship and love.

6) The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Image via Universal Pictures)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a rom-com for a mature audience from the house of Universal Pictures. The film is directed by Judd Apatow with a screenplay that he wrote alongside Steve Carrell, the starring actor in the movie. Released in 2005, the film was listed among the best films of the year by AFI and won multiple accolades under its name.

The cast features Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Romany Malco, Leslie Mann and Elizabeth Banks, along with Steve Carell in pivotal roles. The film follows Andy, a 40-year-old introvert who has yet to pop his cherry. Armed with a group of emotionally dysfunctional friends, Andy sets off to lose his virginity and eventually find love.

7) The Big Sick

The Big Sick (Image via Amazon Studios)

The Big Sick is a rom-com drama from the house of Amazon Studios and Lionsgate. The film is directed by Michael Showalter with a screenplay written by Emily V. Gordon alongside her husband, Kumail Nanjiani, who also stars in the film. The film was released in theaters in mid-2017, after premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The cast features Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Anupam Kher, and Zenobia Shroff. The film received extremely positive feedback from critics and the audience, also being hailed as one of the best films of the year. It was also a very successful commercial venture, grossing over 10 times its production budget.

The Big Sick is a fictionalized version of Nanjiani and his wife, Emily's, relationship. The film explores the hurdles that an interracial couple would have to face coming from different cultures.

These are our top picks of films that we think would be right up your alley if you like watching mature rom-coms like Trainwreck.