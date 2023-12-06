5 most watched Christmas movies you can binge on

The holiday season, when everything feels festive and cozy, is the perfect time to snuggle up and watch classic Christmas movies that never get old. From heartwarming favorites like It's a Wonderful Life to fun animated films like The Polar Express, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

And if fans are in the mood for some laughs, they can't go wrong with Home Alone or the modern classic, Elf. And for those looking for a bit of romance, Love Actually, is the perfect choice.

The five movies listed below are ideal for a Christmas movie marathon.

Most watched and popular Christmas movies to add to your binge list

1. It's a Wonderful Life

This classic was released in 1946 (Image via IMDb)

When it comes to beloved Christmas movies, It's a Wonderful Life is a total classic that has captivated audiences since it came out in 1946. This feel-good story, directed by Frank Capra, follows George Bailey (played by James Stewart) and his meeting with an angel named Clarence.

In the true holiday spirit, the movie delves into the themes of being kind to others, coming together as a community, and how just one person can make a huge difference in someone's life.

Where to watch It's a Wonderful Life: Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Hoopla, USA Network, The Roku Channel, Plex, Philo, Peacock, Netflix, Hayu and Crave.

2. The Polar Express

The Polar Express has earned its place as an animated marvel in the realm of Christmas films. Based on the popular children's book by Chris Van Allsburg, this enchanting film takes audiences on a magical journey to the North Pole.

Tom Hanks lends his voice to several characters in the film, including the charismatic conductor. The groundbreaking motion-capture animation and stirring soundtrack add to its appeal and make it a favorite for families this holiday season.

As the train departs on Christmas Eve, The Polar Express invites viewers to surrender to the wonder and faith that is the spirit of Christmas.

Where to watch The Polar Express: Amazon Video, Apple TV, DIRECTV, iTunes and Vudu.

3. Home Alone

There can't be a list of Christmas movies without including the hilarious adventures of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. This is one of the best Christmas movies, directed by Chris Columbus and starring Macaulay Culkin, and has been cracking people up since 1990.

When Kevin's family mistakenly leaves him home alone during the holidays, he cleverly defends his house from burglars with a variety of creative traps. The movie's funny slapstick moments, along with heartwarming scenes, have made it a beloved classic.

Where to watch Home Alone: Disney+, Amazon Video and Apple TV

4. Elf

Elf released in 2003 (Image via Warner Brothers)

Elf has become synonymous with modern Christmas movies, providing a bright and whimsical setting for the holiday spirit. Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by elves in the North Pole, this movie will bring laughter and warmth to audiences of all ages.

The film unfolds with humor, heart, and Christmas magic as Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his real father. Ferrell's endearing performance, combined with the film's vibrant story, solidified Elf as a must-see movie during the Christmas season.

Where to watch Elf: HBO Max, Max Amazon Channel, Hulu and Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel

5. Love Actually

One of the best Christmas movies, it explores love and its forms (Image via IMDb)

If viewers are into Christmas movies that have a mix of romance and magic, Love Actually is an excellent option. It is directed by Richard Curtis and tells multiple love stories during the holiday season.

The cast is stacked with big names like Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Keira Knightley, and it's all about love, connection, and the different types of relationships that bloom at Christmas time.

Where to watch Love Actually: Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, Apple TV and Prime Video

When it comes to Christmas movies, these five choices are always a hit. They've got a special mix of nostalgia, laughs, and heartwarming scenes.