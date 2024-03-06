Who was Emma Thompson married to? All about her husband as actress weighs in on Helena Bonham Carter affair

Alfresco star Emma Thompson has recently opened up on her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh's brief affair with actress Helena Bonham Carter in the past. Emma and Kenneth separated in 1995, and the former is currently married to Greg Wise, who is also an actor.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Emma addressed the experience she had after learning about the affair, saying that she never knew anything about the relationships Branagh reportedly shared with other women. She added:

"What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself. I was half alive. Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely."

She said that the one person who helped her in recovery was Greg Wise. She mentioned that she "learned more" from her second marriage and recalled her mother's words, stating that the "first twenty years" are not easy.

Back in 2021, Emma Thompson spoke to The Telegraph about her marriage with Wise, describing it as "madness" and added:

"I escaped to the bush in Queensland, in the middle of nowhere, and was papped! You can't hide, so just be polite. Get on with it. Give them a smile."

Emma Thompson tied the knot with Greg Wise in 2003: Relationship and other details explored

Emma Thompson has been active in the film industry for many years. She is mostly known for her performance as Professor Sybill Trelawney in three films of the Harry Potter franchise.

As mentioned, Thompson is now married to Greg Wise, and they have two children together. The pair's love story goes back to 1995 when they worked together in a film titled Sense and Sensibility, as per People magazine. However, the person who contributed to bringing them together was Kate Winslet.

While speaking to Express, Emma Thompson said that Kate once described Wise as the perfect person for her, and the prediction turned out to be true. They exchanged vows in 2003, and Greg has been pursuing a career similar to his wife's in the entertainment industry.

The Famous People states that Wise gained recognition for portraying Lord Mountbatten in the Netflix series The Crown. He has participated in Strictly Come Dancing and has multiple films under his credit, such as Johnny English and Military Wives.

Greg started his career on stage, initially aiming to become an architect. However, he dropped the plan after developing an interest in acting.

Greg and Emma's eldest child, Gaia Wise, is an actress, and her filmography includes projects like A Walk in the Woods. She is also active on Instagram, with around 11,000 followers. However, detailed information on the duo's second child, Tindyebwa "Tindy" Agaba, remains unknown, except that he was adopted in 2003.

Emma Thompson will next appear in The Fisherwoman

Emma Thompson's upcoming project is titled The Fisherwoman, and the production phase for the same has already begun last month. A synopsis by Variety states that Thompson will portray a fisherwoman who tries to save a teenager from being kidnapped.

Actress Laurel Marsden has also joined the lead cast, and it additionally features Judy Greer, Gala Wise, and Marc Menchaca. A release date for the film has not been disclosed, and it is being helmed by Brian Kirk.