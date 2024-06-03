“We need some assistance” — Justin Timberlake pauses Texas show to help a fan in need during The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Justin Timberlake stopped his concert mid-performance to help a fan in distress. The Mirrors hitmaker was performing in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 1 as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour when stopped abruptly in the middle of singing and requested for the lights to come up when he noticed a fan in need.

A staff member immediately rushed to the fan's assistance and Justin ensured that the person was fine before continuing his performance. In a video of the incident circulating on TikTok, the singer could be seen noticing the fan and immediately shouting out:

"Sorry everybody, one second, one second. We need some assistance right here about five rows back."

Timberlake ensured that the fan was fine (Image via TikTok/@lionlatch)

Justin Timberlake stopped his concert and turned the lights on to ensure a fan in need was fine

After a five-year hiatus, Justin Timberlake returned with a bang after dropping his album Everything I Thought It Was in March of this year. The singer and actor kickstarted the Forget Tomorrow World Tour in support of his latest album. Justin was faced with a rather scary incident during his performance at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

According to fan videos circulating on social media, the singer was in the middle of performing his iconic 2002 track Cry Me a River from Justified, when he noticed a fan in distress. He requested the lights to be turned back on and apologized to the crowd before pointing out the location of the fan who seemingly needed assistance.

According to an eyewitness statement to TMZ, staff members checked on the fan and ensured that they were fine before the person in question returned to their seat. Timberlake could be seen asking if the fan was fine. When the fan seemingly thanked the singer for stopping the show for their assistance, Timberlake said it was "no problem."

At the end of the incident, the 43-year-old singer could be seen smiling and clapping his hands alongside fans while saying:

"OK, we're OK."

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour will cover North America and Europe

Justin Timberlake is making the most of his time out of hiatus as he's currently performing across North America as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in support of his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was. Justin's last album came out 5 years ago in the form of 2018's Man of the Woods which was accompanied by the Man of the Woods World Tour.

Everything I Thought It Was, released on March 15 became the singer's sixth consecutive Billboard 200 top 5 album in the United States when it debuted at number four. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kickstarted on March 29 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

At the time of writing this article, Timberlake is all set to perform at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on June 4 after which he will hit the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma two days later. The first part of the North American end of his tour will conclude at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on July 9.

After this, the singer will embark on the European part of the tour, kickstarting with a July 26 performance at the Tauron Arena Kraków in Kraków, Poland. Timberlake will continue with performances across the continent in Berlin, Antwerp, Birmingham, Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Munich, Cologne, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Hamburg, before leaving Europe with a September 7 performance in Lyon.

The tour will head back to North America with an October 4 performance at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Québec. The 2024 wing of Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour tour will conclude on December 20 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.