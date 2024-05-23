"Trying to create normalcy for these kids" - Jessica Biel explains why their family does not live in Los Angeles

American actress Jessica Biel recently opened up about her life out of the spotlight with her husband Justin Timberlake, and their children after moving from Los Angeles, California to Nashville, Tennessee.

On May 21, 2024, the 42-year-old appeared on an episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with SiriusXM. She explained that the family moved to get away from the paparazzi in Hollywood. Biel said:

"That's why we don't really live there anymore. We’re just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we want to share our family with our loved ones and friends. We understand that our job has this major public-facing element, so we understand that part of it, but also these kids didn’t choose this."

The couple share two children together, sons Phineas, 3½, and Silas, 9.

Jessica Biel reveals why she and Justin Timberlake moved away from Los Angeles

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake first met at a random birthday party in 2007 and soon began dating. They tied the knot in southern Italy on October 19, 2012. The couple prefer to live in Nashville with their kids.

The actress told SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa that in major cities, it was hard to go places without being recognized in public. Jessica Biel spoke about the paparazzi being one of the reasons for their move, saying:

"I don't really think they necessarily respect that, you know, if we're out and about with our kids. It can be somewhat country dependent, where if we're in this country, in the States, it's kind of like state by state, you know. You get hammered on the East Coast, you kind of get hammered on the West Coast."

They have two homes in Montana and Nashville, Tennessee, and have focused on bringing their children up there. Jessica Biel and her singer husband often travel between Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville for their work in show business and music, however, they spend much of their time in Montana.

The actress added that her children would be able to decide if they want to live a life in the spotlight when they’re older. She spoke regarding posting about the kids on social media, saying:

"And I know this very social media world is where they exist and where they live and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality. I just don't want it to be on my account, so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic. But also just not, you know, blasting them all over the place, and no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That’s just our family choice."

According to Us Weekly, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake settled in Tennessee with their kids and were “so happy” about moving away from California in 2021. Biel also mentioned how her oldest son, Silas, is growing up so fast. She said:

"We talk a lot about his body’s changing a lot and he’s experiencing that. He’s experiencing growing pains. He has a hard time sleeping. He’ll be waking up in the middle of the night. His legs hurt. His back hurts. He’s, you know, he looks different, right? He went from this little guy to this kind of more grown-up kid, and even Justin and I are like, ‘Wow, this kid is looking different all of a sudden.’ He’s just growing."

The couple had listed their Hollywood Hills home for $35 million back in October 2021. However, they took the Southern California property off the market in January 2022 and have not listed it again.